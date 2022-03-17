AFSPA! A Curse To Remain

Back when the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was passed by the Indian Parliament on September 11, 1958, it was told that it would last no longer than a year. Ironically, in 2022, we are still waiting for that year to end. The Act contains immunity clauses for the armed forces even if they are involved in violations of the right to life or torture. In theory, the Union Government could permit applications for the prosecution of armed forces personnel accused of offenses. Following public outrage in the wake of the Oting massacre in Nagaland in December last year, in which security forces shot and killed 13 miners returning home from work, one more committee in a long list of committees was constituted by the Union Home Ministry in December 2021 to study the withdrawal of the AFSPA from Nagaland.

Later, on December 20, the Nagaland Assembly passed a unanimous resolution demanding repeal of the AFSPA and an apology from the “appropriate authority” for the botched Army operation. The six-member committee headed by the Registrar General of India, Vivek Joshi, made one visit to the state in January. Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio stated on December 26, 2021, that the panel would complete its task in 45 days. That period came to an end on February 9, 2022. We are now told by former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang of the Naga People’s Front that the committee had sought an extension for three months. This is to end on March 26. Last month, The Hindu filed a Right to Information Act (RTI) application requesting details of the terms of reference, the composition of the committee, and the date on which its report was expected. To that, the Union Home Ministry replied, “It is not possible to reply to your RTI application as disclosure of information will prejudicially affect the security of the state.” The story is no different in each state of the northeast: Obfuscation, denial, and falsehoods mark the Union Government’s response to demands for accountability. The AFSPA was imposed in Assam in November 1990.

On January 1, 2022, the Assam CM stated, “As far as AFSPA is concerned, Assam will see some rationalisation in 2022 … how and when we don’t know. But I am an optimistic man. We are looking at 2022 as a year of hope. There will be some positive moments regarding AFSPA.” On February 28, 2022, the Government of Assam once again declared the entire state of Assam as a Disturbed Area for a further period of six months. The 2006 Kakopathar killings in Assam, the 2018 Bomdila incident and the Longding killing in 2020 in Arunachal Pradesh, the strafing from the air in 1966 in Aizawl, Mizoram, the killing of two unarmed civilians near Kharkutta Bazaar in the Garo Hills area in Meghalaya in 2015, Operation Bluebird in Oinam in 1987 and the Malom killings in 2000 in Manipur, are all part of a long list, to which Oting was only the latest entry. Periodic massacres, little domestic concern, and inadequate international scrutiny are signposts that belie the lie that we are a civilian democracy.