Alarming Rise of Bad Loan Cases

Business is rarely risk free. So are bank loans. There is nothing unusual about non-performing loans or assets. They exist in every economy. But, when business promoters collude with bank management to manipulate loans in their personal favour, they become a matter of serious concern. And, this seems to have become a growing trend in India. The latest report on the promoters of a Gujarat-based ship construction firm, ABG Shipyard, defrauding a consortium of 28 banks and financial institutions to the tune of RS 22,842 crore should be a cause of worry as the forensic audit by Ernst and Young (EY) consultancy revealed that between 2012 and 2017, the promoters colluded together to illegally divert and misappropriate large funds in criminal breach of trust. The loan account was declared as ‘non-performing asset’ (NPA) in July 2016 and ‘fraud’ in 2019. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its directors, including chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, in what could be the biggest bank fraud case in the country’s history. Unfortunately, the authorities, including the banking regulator Reserve Bank (RBI), the government and banks, do not seem to be concerned enough.

On the other hand, PSBs wrote off bad loans worth Rs 6,83,388 crore during 2014-20. It was a massive write-off if compared with the 2008-14 gross amount of Rs 32,109 crore. Usually, banks write off non-performing loans which are over four-year-old as part of their exercise to clean up their balance-sheets. “As borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment and the process of recovery of dues in written-off loan accounts continues, write-off does not benefit the borrower,” NDA minister Anurag Thakur told Parliament in 2019. India ranks quite high in the list of major economies such the US, China, Japan, France, Germany, the UK, Israel, Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, Sweden, Australia, Denmark, Indonesia and Malaysia, among others, in terms of bank NPAs. According to a Global Economy study based on World Bank data of non-performing loans as percentage of bank loans in 102 countries in 2020, India’s was recorded at eight percent. However, RBI has lately forecast that the rate of banks’ bad loans will increase to 9.8 percent by March 2022 under the baseline scenario and to 11.22 percent under a severe stress scenario.

Many feel collusion among top bank officials, powerful political bosses and rampant nepotism has allowed big business to loot India’s banking system. According to a list compiled by All India Bank Employees Association, the largest body of bank employees, 17 public sector banks had, as on September 30, 2019, a total of 2426 wilful-defaulter loan accounts worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Those wilful defaulters included ABG Shipyard, Kingfisher Airlines, Rotomac, Nakshatra Brands, Amtek Auto, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Siddhi Vinayak Logistics, Deccan Chronicle Holdings, Ashapura Garments, Electrotherm India, Nakoda, VMC Systems, Varun Industries, Zoom Developers, among several others. These are accounts where borrowers are not willing to pay despite their having a repayment capacity to a substantial extent. Hence, an element of criminality undoubtedly exists. After all, banks are dealing with public money.