An intensifying China-Pak axis

‘Iron brothers’ China and Pakistan are planning to strengthen their already robust defence relationship by setting up a Joint Military Commission (JMC). This was reportedly discussed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi during the second Sino-Pakistan strategic dialogue at Hainan in China recently. A mechanism that will pave way for greater operational coordination between their militaries, the JMC, should it materialise, will have great implications for India’s security. In the event of an armed conflict with Pakistan or China, India has always anticipated a two-front war, but hitherto in India-Pakistan wars, China has refrained from actively joining the fighting on Pakistan’s side although it did indulge in threatening military manoeuvres to pressure India and keep a part of its forces tied down along the Sino-Indian border. A future war between India and Pakistan/China could see greater co-ordination, even active participation of both countries, against India. It is in this context that their plans for a JMC must be seen, especially with a Sino-Indian military conflict a growing possibility. It is said that the Chinese and Pakistani militaries have been discussing the setting up of the JMC for over a year now. Will President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Imran Khan seal a deal on it when they meet in the coming months? China supplies Pakistan with nuclear and missile technology, even fully built missiles, and increasingly much of its conventional weapons systems. China is now boosting Pakistan’s naval muscle with four Type 054A/P guided missile frigates, said to be the most advanced weapons platforms China has ever supplied to another country. It signals the importance China accords Pakistan in its warfighting strategy against India.

Last month, Pakistan had requested China, as the monthly head of the UN Security Council to initiate a discussion on Kashmir in the Security Council. This was ignored by China, again a first. China has not commented on the Kashmir domicile act. The Indo-China border has been incident free for the last few months, which is rare. China has offered all assistance to India, including constructing a temporary hospital, to battle coronavirus. The Indian Ocean will be an important arena in any future conflict involving China, and India holds the advantage here. However, China has been working assiduously to improve its naval capabilities for force projection here. Its sale of advanced frigates to Pakistan will enhance this capacity. Kashmir figured in the talks between Wang and Qureshi and India has objected to their joint statement’s reference to Kashmir. They are likely to have discussed the tense standoff between India and China along their disputed border. Pakistan and China share a growing mutuality of interests against India.

At Hainan, China described Pakistan as its “staunchest partner” and the two sides pledged to “collectively take measures to safeguard their common interests.” India cannot dismiss these words as effusive rhetoric that is routinely articulated at China-Pakistan meetings. It must prepare for greater coordination and cooperation between the two countries in any possible military action against India henceforth.