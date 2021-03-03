Assembly polls: Litmus test for political parties

The upcoming Assembly elections to five states, three of which are in the South, will go a long way in shaping most regional and national parties’ political future. The polls are crucial for the three national parties, the Congress, BJP, and the left and the regional parties. The five states in the South send 129 members to Parliament. By citing the Puducherry example, the Congress opponents want to show ahead of the polls that the Congress would not hold its MLAs even if they are voted for. Notably, the Congress has lost its only state in the South – Puducherry last month. Most of the southern states have gone into the hands of the regional parties because the people lost faith in the Congress which controlled almost all the southern states at one point in time. Meanwhile, the regional parties have strong leaders who can attract the voters with their personality. There is JD(S) (Karnataka), TDP and YSRCP (Andhra), TRS (Telangana), AIADMK and DMK (Tamil Nadu), which are shining examples. Neither the BJP nor the Congress has developed leaders to match these regional satraps’ aura.

The BJP is trying to spread its wings to the Southern states in the upcoming elections. The latest toppling game in the tiny Union Territory Puducherry shows that the defectors from the Congress and DMK have joined the BJP, including two ministers. Before this, the BJP could capture only Karnataka in the South. This is because of many reasons, including an absence of strong local leaders. The BJP is also perceived as a North Indian party. There is also the relatively limited appeal of Narendra Modi, which means his charm cannot necessarily overwhelm that of the regional satraps. The Dravidian parties had held sway since 1967 when the DMK captured the state from the Congress in 1967 in Tamil Nadu. Since then, Congress has aligned with one or the other Dravidian party. The BJP has been accused of ruling the state by proxy after AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa’s demise in 2016. Tamil Nadu alternates between the DMK and the AIADMK and now it is the turn of the DMK.

Kerala is the only state under the control of the left parties. Kerala, too, alternates between the CPI-M-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF, and this time it is the turn of the UDF. The RSS has done a lot of work in Kerala and though the BJP has doubled its vote share since 1998, it has a long way to go. After getting its first-ever MLA elected on a BJP ticket in Kerala in 2016, the party braces to become a reasonable force by cobbling together a smaller party coalition. But it’s still a big distance away from breaking the see-saw control of the two other national parties. This is more evident given the fact that BJP failed to open an account in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. To conquer the South, the three national parties will face the might of 15 regional parties or join them. For parties like the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal; AGP in Assam; the AIADMK and the DMK in Tamil Nadu as well as NR Congress in Puducherry, these polls will be a ‘do or die battle’.