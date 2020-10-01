Bank frauds hurting Indian economy

If you are a believer, you should only read the reports of India’s policymakers. You will get a feeling that all is well. And even if all is not well, steps are indeed being taken to ensure that all will be well. You are in safe hands. Really? The number of frauds by government-owned banks has usually been above 50% of the total instances of fraud for all banks (with loans of over Rs 1 lakh). And the amounts for which government-owned banks were responsible have seldom gone below 80% of the total amounts lost. This is not for just one year, but a series of years. And the amounts lost to banks peaked in 2019-20. When 80% of the total money lost through fraud is on account of government-owned banks, it should have made the country’s policymakers queasy, right? And when 80% of the money comes from 50% of the number of instances, it also means that government banks gave away larger amounts of money, on average than private or foreign banks. When such levels of fraud are reached in any organisation, it would normally put into motion a series of investigations, indictments, prosecutions, and eventually convictions. When this pattern of losses recurs for eight years at a stretch, it points to one or more of several possibilities. The watchdogs did not bark because they were lazy, and hence asleep. The watchdogs were drugged, hence rendered harmless. The watchdogs were taken away to another place so that the theft could take place unhindered. The watchdogs had actually been trained not to bark when a certain set of people entered the premises to steal the booty.

Regulation of housing finance companies (HFCs) and wider supervisory powers over NBFCs were vested with the Reserve Bank. Technology-enabled customer services, customer protection, and strengthening of fraud detection were concurrent pursuits. The Central Fraud Registry (CFR) portal of SCBs, augmented with new features is at an advanced stage of development. The Reserve Bank’s Data Science Lab (DSL) will work towards improving data quality, forecasting, surveillance, early warning detection abilities, and employing big data analytics to provide inputs for policy formulation and monitoring. Go back to the original table in the RBI annual report (on page 149). You will discover that Small Finance Banks, Payment Banks, and Local Area Banks collectively accounted for less than 2% of the total number of frauds, and less than 1% of the amounts involved. Why focus on cooperative banks first, when cancer lies in government-owned banks? Or were they too big and too hot to handle?

This time, the RBI also has a new scheme called “Utkarsh” for scheduled commercial banks (government-owned banks belong to this segment): “A major policy drive during the year was towards amalgamation and consolidation of cooperative banks. The Department had set out for the supervision of SCBs [scheduled commercial banks]during 2019-20 under Utkarsh”. The taxpayer will obviously have to pay more to recoup the money stolen from banks. The rot in the banking system could mean that economic recovery could still be a long way off.