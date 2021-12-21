Battle Against Cattle Smuggling

In Assam, the illegal smuggling of cows will get more difficult: The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state government has decided to ban the transporting of cattle to any district that shares the international border with Bangladesh. This is the main feature of the new Cow Protection Bill whose details have just been announced by the state’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The decision is indicative of the state government and GOI’s seriousness in ensuring that the country-wide ban on the illegal smuggling of especially cows and other animals to Bangladeshis effectively implemented. However, even as Assam is in the process of toughening up legislation and punishment norms for smugglers/offenders, no similar initiative has been seen in neighbouring West Bengal. Ruled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the administration in West Bengal has adopted a different approach in consonance with its declared policy of not banning cow slaughter. In Bengal, the recent high-level probe being conducted by the CBI into the comparatively high levels of animal smuggling to Bangladesh seems to have hit a roadblock of late. It needs stressing that some months ago, when the strong involvement of TMC youth organisation leader Vinay Kumar Mishra with the large scale cattle smuggling racket in West Bengal came to light as the CBI’s probe began, several traders and many senior BSF/Customs officials were either arrested or questioned. The high profile case, as sensational as politically sensitive, pitting the centre/BJP and the CBI in direct confrontation against the TMC/state government, soon took a dramatic turn.

As can be expected in any face-off between the BJP and the TMC, the issue got highly politicised in Bengal, with the latter charging the Centre/BJP of following communal politics. As such, cows and cattle could be brought to Assam from other states. However, they would not be allowed to reach districts bordering Bangladesh. Assam shares about 260 kilometre border with Bangladesh, with about 115 kms being along the rivers, which makes effective patrolling difficult. Steps are being taken to plug the existing gaps. From 2019 to 2020, over 25,000 cows on the point of being smuggled had been seized in Assam. A prison sentence of several years along with fines up to Rs 800,000, depending on the magnitude of the offence, await aspirant smugglers. The state, which has gradually brought its legislation closer in line with similar strict laws prevailing in several North Indian States, has indicated that for repeat offenders, the quantum of punishment would be significantly increased.

While the Assam government has turned the heat on cattle smuggling, the situation in Bengal, which has a 2,216 km long border with Bangladesh– some parts of it yet to be fenced and including stretches in the shared rivers –is noticeably different. There still remain some loose ends in official measures taken to stop cattle smuggling. Assam officials point out that they will not allow animals carried from West Bengal or Meghalaya to reach the border districts through Assam. But according to some reports, they are powerless when it comes to preventing any movement of animals from Assam to the same states! Meghalaya follows more relaxed norms than Assam on cow slaughter and related matters because of its Christian population.