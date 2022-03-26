Bengal And Political Violence

Malicious and capricious violence and killing of the rivals has acquired the quintessence character of new political ethos. Erosion of the traditional political ethics has been so intense that the basic culture of politics has become indiscernible. There is a common notion that politics is the game of urban areas. But it is not correct to a greater interest. Contrarily it is rural India that witnesses toxic political culture. Whether it is Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, or any other state, political genocide has been a common thing. During the Left Front rule, a new class of middlemen emerged taking benefit from operation barga, and during Mamata Banerjee’s rule, a culture of the syndicate has grown to take control of the rural economy. “Syndicate” culture — initially limited to certain construction projects in urban Bengal — has become quite popular in the rural areas with the government pouring huge funds into rural Bengal. This has been witnessing the growth of a strong and well-entrenched nexus between politics, political patronage, corruption, and organized crime.

It is alleged that in the crime at Rampurhat in West Bengal in which nearly 10 persons including 7 women and child lost their lives, the victims and the alleged perpetrators were the members of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Bhadu Sheikh, Deputy Pradhan, was murdered in Botugi village, and in the hours after Sheikh’s murder, a group of people set ablaze houses of the suspects’ relatives, killing eight people. Though the BJP leaders took out a rally and paid tribute to the victims, it was purely for preparing its future ground. No doubt that Mamata Banerjee should look at this trend seriously and strive to curb the culture of violence. It is alleged that the violence might not have happened if the police should have been alert. Questions are being asked about the absence of police forces in areas where arson and violence took place after Sheikh’s murder.

The apprehension that the political opponent of Mamata Banerjee might have chalked out this violence to malign her and her government cannot be ruled out. In the same Birbhum, the BJP had conspired large-scale violence during the assembly election last year. But a cautious Mamata foiled that design. In fact, after the Rampurhat massacre, Mamata said that “… the possibility of a larger political conspiracy to malign the image of the State cannot be ruled out and the investigation will make all-out efforts to unearth all those who are behind the occurrence of the incident.” On the other hand, addressing a virtual event to inaugurate a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, Narendra Modi expressed his deep concern and promised to provide all support in bringing the perpetrators to justice. It is also apprehended that some senior Trinamool leaders who have been feeling alienated and isolated in the party, have been for some time trying to create foment and malign the party. It is also alleged that some of them are in close contact with the BJP turncoat Subhendu Adhikari. Incidentally, the 20 persons named as possible attackers were supposed to be supporters of Deputy Gram Pradhan who resorted to retaliatory action to avenge the killing of their leader.