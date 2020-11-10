Biden triumphant

Not surprisingly President-elect Joe Biden has declared it is “time to heal” America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede the defeat. Biden’s victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes he needed to clinch the presidency, ending four days of nail-biting suspense and sending his supporters into the streets of major cities in celebration. Biden’s election to the presidency in a very tight contest is an expression of confidence in him — and a rejection of the incumbent. This victory is a testament to the enduring hope of most Americans that, despite their differences, they can still join together for common goals. Cheers and applause were also heard around Washington, with people emerging onto balconies, honking car horns and banging pots. The wave of noise in the nation’s capital built as more people learned of the news. Some sobbed. Music began to play, “We are the Champions” blared. Trump has filed a raft of lawsuits to challenge the results but elections officials in states across the country say there has been no evidence of significant fraud, and legal experts say Trump’s efforts are unlikely to succeed. Biden faced several unprecedented challenges. These included Republican-led efforts to limit mail-in voting at a time when a record number of people were due to vote by mail because of the pandemic, which has killed more than 236,000 people in the United States.

Biden mentioned Trump’s name only once during his 17-minute speech. He ignored the fact that the President had not conceded, and that he had challenged — without any evidence — the legitimacy of the election. Biden also did not note that many top Republican leaders, presumably following Trump’s lead, had not offered him the customary congratulations. Biden, who has spent half a century in public life as a US senator and then Vice President under Trump’s predecessor Obama, will inherit a nation in turmoil over the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic slowdown as well as protests against racism and police brutality. Trump was voted out partly because of his failures in resolving several issues, and partly because he so rarely conveyed a willingness to confront those problems and find real solutions. Instead, he preferred verbal duel. Biden can’t be expected to solve all the problems facing Americans. But maybe he can help inspire the sort of unity that makes progress possible.

Meanwhile, the crucial question is will the relationship between India and US witness a positive change under Biden? There is a general feeling that while US policies with respect to India may not see a big change despite a change of leadership in US. Though New Delhi was expecting a Trump win, Biden’s victory may mean more saner and predictability of policies, “a more stable geopolitical environment will be good for equity markets globally.” However, it is clear that he will make moves to reverse some of the Trump-era policies. The biggest factor working in India’s favour right now is the rising global anti-China sentiment. Only time will say how relationship would shape up in the coming days.