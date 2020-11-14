Bihar another nail in the coffin for Cong

All is not well in Congress camp and this is evident after the Bihar assembly polls. The grand alliance which Congress was a part of suffered the brunt of its dismal performance which cost them the chance of forming the government in the state. Over time the nation has outrightly rejected the Congress and its ideology in successive elections across the nation. It’s high time the Congress introspects their ideologies as it loses its base with the passing time. Bihar was supposed to be a litmus test for the party which had nothing but all the wrong news for the Gandhi family who have been at the helm of affairs of one of the oldest political parties of India. It seems that the people do not trust Rahul Gandhi when it comes to running the government. Time and again the Gandhi prince has failed to garner support for his party, rather he has successfully drained the party of its supporters.

The Bihar elections saw the ambitious Congress contesting in 70 seats but it could convert only 19 seats in its favour. With the ever-dwindling national presence of the Gandhi family, Congress has now become a burden for its allies in respective states. Though there have been claims of BJP led NDA stooping low to target personal vendetta and using unfair means to secure the Bihar assembly elections, the fact remains that had the Congress managed to perform better, the grand alliance would easily make it to the magic mark to form the next government. The assembly polls in Bihar once again proved the supremacy of BJP cover man – Narendra Modi who broke all barriers of incumbency for NDA ally Nitish Kumar. Many congress leaders have also openly stated that the party needs introspection, however, many others are still in denial and pinning the blame to unfairness in the election process. Asked about the party’s performance this time, Bihar Congress leaders said they were given tougher seats to contest. “On 26 of the 70 seats where Congress contested, it is always the NDA that has won. The RJD couldn’t have won those seats either. So, the problem was in the nature of seats to begin with,” a senior Bihar Congress leader said.

Whatever be the reason, the election results in Bihar may be called another nail in the coffin for the Congress. With elections scheduled in other eastern states including West Bengal, Assam, etc. it will be very difficult for the Congress to work over its recent debacle and perform better. Not only has its performance has broken its strategy but also has rendered bigger cracks within the party with its supporters losing hope. On the other hand, it’s high time for Congress to get over the whole Gandhi surname fix. In over a decade, the Congress has failed to be re-elected to power for a second term as the single largest party. Congress performance over the years has been so disappointing that the Shiv Sena openly mocked it in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, saying RJD would have come to power but the Congress pulled it down. Nevertheless, all this does not seem to affect the Congress or convince it to introspect.