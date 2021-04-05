BJP battles hard in state polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party has come up with all guns in the ongoing assembly polls, with an aim to oust the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, retain Assam and have a decisive role in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It is important for the saffron party to showcase good results in these states as the previous assembly poll wins in Bihar and others have not been very convincing. The BJP needs the results in these states in its favour or at least have a major role in government formation so that the workers get rejuvenated and the backlash against it, in recent times, be answered in a positive note. Notably, the BJP has been drawing flak from various corners over its recent controversial steps in bringing CAA, farmers’ and labour laws, among others.

Though many predict its downfall in states like West Bengal and Assam, nothing can be certain until the results are declared on May 2. Anyways, BJP is known to miraculously turn the exit poll predictions wrong for a few years now. To oust the BJP in Assam, still seems to be a herculean task for even the united opposition alliance but the impact of CAA might just do the trick. Having said this, the BJP is going from pillar to post to make sure the NDA gets over hundred seats in the Northeastern state this time around. Though a bit farfetched, it is not impossible for the party that boasts of having the regional political hero – Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on their side. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is giving a tough fight to the saffron camp but nevertheless BJP is not far behind to oust the TMC, if the majority is to be believed. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, however, BJP is still far from being a formidable force, but the saffron camp will be satisfied even if it can increase its vote percentage from the last time.

Assam will go for the final phase of voting on April 6 which will seal the fate of the saffron party. Though new political parties, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal (RD) formed by influential student and peasant leaders respectively, in the backdrop of anti-CAA protests might put a dent in the BJP vote banks; it would be too early to conclude that BJP will lose their ground for them. The Congress too is leaving no stones unturned to recapture the seat of power in Dispur and for the same has formed a grand alliance having left parties, BPF, ASDC, AIUDF among others to thwart the rising popularity of the lotus. Political observers are of the opinion that it will be an interesting and tough battle in Assam this time around, but I think that BJP might still have an edge over others. With that said, the Congress is looking in a better shape comparatively to the last assembly elections and might even enjoy advantage owing to AJP and RD cutting through BJP vote banks. Nevertheless, it will be the people who decide the fate of every party and the result for which will be out on May 2. Will the issues of unemployment, CAA and religious polarisation affect the saffron camp? Only time will tell!

