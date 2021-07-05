BJP on oust-Mamata mode

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal is racing against time. Though she is the chief minister now she is not an elected member of the assembly yet. Notably, she had lost, to the BJP, her Nandigram seat in the recently concluded assembly elections. Her party The Trinamool Congress, however, claimed the majority and formed the government under her leadership. Now the constitution of India allows a non-elected member to be appointed as a minister, however, he/she has to get elected to the assembly within six months. Now with the six months’ time nearing, it seems that the opposition BJP is all set to capitalize on the issue. Banerjee, on the other hand, has filed a case against the Election Commission at the Calcutta High Court alleging anomalies and manipulation in the Nandigram results. The matter is still prejudiced and the court has not announced its verdict yet. Normally, such cases easily take 2-3 months times at the high court, and even if the verdict came early, it has to favor Banerjee so that she is out of the current problem.

Meanwhile, the BJP seems to be strategically preparing for the same, as after its bitter defeat at the hands of Banerjee’s party in West Bengal, this seems to be a perfect time and scope of revenge. The BJP wants to ease out Banerjee of power and accordingly has played its cards. It recently, announced the resignation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pauri Garhwal who replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10 last. Interestingly, Garhwal is a sitting Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from the state and suffered the same dilemma as Banerjee. He had to be elected in the state assembly by September 10. Additionally, the West Bengal Governor has been acting as BJP leader and is even reported to be strategically forming a case against the Banerjee-led government in the state. Another way by which Banerjee could continue as the Chief Minister was if the state had a legislative council and of which she had to be a member. But alas! West Bengal does not have a legislative council, although the Banerjee-led government has adopted a resolution for the same. Having said this, the formation of a legislative council needs the union government’s nod and President’s signature. Hence, this is no solution for Banerjee currently.

The only way out for Banerjee is to get elected within the time frame. Now there are many by-elections pending in the state, but after the fiasco in April-May which led to the dangerous spreading of coronavirus, it seems that the Election Commission is in no mood to attract fresh controversy. Moreover, it is an open secret that the prime minister’s office and the union home minister have a significant influence over the election commission. And both do not seem to be in any mood to hold the by-elections in West Bengal before the six months deadline is over for Banerjee. Interestingly, this move of the BJP may backfire before they know it. Banerjee tied up with state administration is far better for the BJP currently than a Banerjee who has been relieved of her CM status. This would mean more time for Banerjee to concentrate at a national level. Formulate allies and partnerships with the opposition parties and come back harder at the BJP during the 2024 general elections. The BJP would surely not want Banerjee as an option against Modi in 2024. Nevertheless, what turn will West Bengal politics take next – is what everyone is anticipating!

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.