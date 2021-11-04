BJP silences critics by sweeping Assam by-elections

Diwali is going to be merrier for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally the United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) this year, as they won all the five seats where assembly by-elections were held on October 30. The Assam BJP unit has finally given some respite to the saffron camp nationally, which seemed to be a bit disappointed with its West Bengal performance. The BJP party candidates forfeited their security deposits in three out of the four seats they contested, losing all in West Bengal assembly by-elections. Numerically, the by-election results further pushed the saffron tally to 62 in a house of 126. The Indian National Congress (INC) and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) are the major opposition parties with 27 and 15 seats respectively. Others are the Bodoland Peoples’ Front – 3 seats, the CPI(M), and Independent – 1 seat each.

However, the unusually large margin of victories left observers somewhat confused. It made some political sense in Bengal, where the ruling TMC had campaigned relentlessly against the massive and never-ending price rise in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas. As for the Bengal BJP, a thoroughly demoralized party after its defeat in the Assembly elections a few months ago, neither its leaders nor cadres/supporters campaigned seriously during the by-elections. The central leaders, presumably thinking of the drubbing they suffered during the assembly polls, stayed away. As for the forlorn supporters and cadres, they complained of a continuing terror campaign from the ruling party and the state administration whether at Dinhata or Khardah. Even the BJP’s factually correct assertion that the TMC-ruled government had also contributed to the fuel price increase by not withdrawing the taxes it collected did not cut much ice with Bengal voters, reeling under the twin effects of a pandemic-induced lockdown and the lack of any initiative from the central government to mitigate their economic sufferings.

However, a contrasting political trend prevailed in Assam. As the by-elections were held, there was a nagging fear among some BJP leaders that a large chunk of minority voters (35%) was put off by the prospect of Bengali Hindu settlers in the Brahmaputra valley after getting full citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act. As a result, even hard-line BJP leaders were worried about the possible erosion of the BJP’s minority vote bank to other parties. However, to the pleasant surprise of the BJP, nothing of the sort happened in the by-elections. Whether in the Brahmaputra valley or elsewhere, the majority of these voters seem to have reposed their faith in the BJP. Another major relief for the saffron party was that somehow the loss of votes on account of rising prices, the economic hardship resulting from the lockdown, the recurrent floods, and other problems, did not amount to much. For the record, the BJP won the Thowra, Bhabanipur, and Mariani seats, while the UPPL won at Tamulpur and Gossaingaon. The margins of victory were mostly large, ranging from around 25000 to around 70000 votes, clearly showing that the BJP and its ally had won comfortably. Victory margins of this magnitude were somewhat unusual for a state like Assam, with its total population of around 32 million people.