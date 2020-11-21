BJP’s biased definition of Love Jihad

The statement by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the Uttar Pradesh government will make tough laws against Love Jihad is not surprising. Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments too have now joined the chorus. Haryana’s Minister Anil Vij went a step further and stated that he would make laws against the newly invented term Love Jihad and will look into all such cases since the formation of Haryana. To like someone, choose him/her as a partner and get married is one’s personal matter. Our constitution permits anyone who has attained the legal marriageable age to marry the person of choice. In case of marriage through religious rituals, both have to be from the same religion. But with the changing times, many youngsters are deciding to choose the partner of their choice irrespective of religion or caste. India has the Special Marriage Act, 1954 that permits marriage of girl or boy from different religions after attaining the legal age without any one of them converting to the other religion. It is true that there are many shortcomings in this Act, as first a notice has to be given and then witnesses have to be called. These sometimes lead to difficulties; but broadly speaking it is a step forward.

Commenting on the marriage RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said, “A husband and wife are involved in a contract under which the husband said that you should take care of my house and I will take care of all your needs. Till the time, the wife follows the contract, the husband stays with her, if the wife violates the contract, he can disown her.” If the girl is a Hindu and the boy is a Muslim, then it is problem for those talking of Love Jihad. On the contrary, if the girl is a Muslim and the boy is a Hindu, then Love Jihad is not an issue because in their thinking lineage runs with men. The UP CM has even said that those engaged in Love Jihad will be subjected to Ram Naam Satya, meaning that they will be killed. This is an open threat to kill which the custodians of law must not ignore. It is not too far when the term Love Jihad will be used for inter-caste marriages as well.

No wonder atrocities against minorities have increased. Dr Kafeel Khan was put behind the bars for no reason. He was exonerated by the Allahabad High Court but who will own the responsibility of his plight and the crisis his family had to go through? In many places, mobs have lynched people without any reason, whether in the name of beef or something else. The whole issue of Love Jihad smacks of bias against women. Their right to choose a partner is being deprived. It is also against the accepted values of Hindu traditions of ‘Swayamvar’ as depicted in the epic Ramayana. This is not only flouting the present constitutional values but also negating the medical science which confirms the equality of gender. Today’s generation will have to see the things in proper perspective and fight against this kind of parochial thinking.