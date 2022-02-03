Budget Silent On Job Creation

After the mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis, the workforce in India has been keenly waiting for relief in the Union Budget 2022-23. However, it seems that the Modi government has let them down again, that too, at a time when the country is undergoing a third wave with very bad labor market conditions. The Union Budget 2022-23 has almost ignored the entire workforce, at a time when the labor participation rate is hovering around 40 percent of the total available workforce in the country with at least one social security cover available to only about 24 percent of the employed. Further, the government has no plan to bring the entire workforce under full social security cover. Notably, only about 40 crore workers are in some sort of jobs, though only less than 10 percent are quality jobs including in private and public sectors and the government. However, the requirement of jobs is about 60 crores according to an estimate, and thus India needed at least 50 percent more jobs than the persons presently employed.

To generate this level of jobs India needed big public and private investment in the economy for quick economic recovery from the pandemic. Modi government has been doing a lot for encouraging private investment and helping them at the cost of the public sectors, however, they are not coming forward in a big way. In the last two years of the pandemic, barring a few big corporate, almost entirely private sector especially the MSMEs have been struggling for their survival. They badly needed more and more government support and access to finance. Meanwhile, the Modi government’s performance in this regard is very dismal. Even the collateral-free credit line guarantee of Rs 3 lakh crore announced during the first wave in May 2020 was not fully delivered to MSMEs, as it has been revealed in the budget. It had been enhanced to 4.5 lakh crore in 2021, which has now been extended to 2023 in the budget. It should be noted that the MSMEs sector is the largest employer of the country employing over 90 percent of total employment in the private and public sectors.

When the level of private investment is low, increasing public expenditure was the only hope. It is in this context it has been claimed that Budget 2022-23 reflected “firm commitment of the Government to boost economic growth by investing in infrastructure development”. Capital expenditure has been increased by only Rs 196,010 crore over the budget estimate for 2021-22. It will have some positive impact on the creation of jobs but is only a drop in the ocean. States also cannot improve the labour market, because they are dependent on the transfer of resources from the Union government, which is pegged at only Rs 1,611,781 crore, an increase of only Rs 291,728 crore over actual in 2020-21, i.e. the first year of the pandemic. Interestingly, the government that is planning to implement the four controversial labour codes in the year 2022-23, has few provisions for social security for the workforce. It means the majority of workers in the unorganised and informal sector will have no social security cover while the jobless millions are to remain without jobs.