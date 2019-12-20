CAA protest and assembly polls

Jharkhand is not quite a major electoral state but the snowballing agitation against the Citizenship law in the north-east, and the below par performance of BJP in Haryana and Maharashtra elections pose a threat to BJP’s chances while investing the Jharkhand assembly election with disproportionate importance. In a state in which the BJP-AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union) tie-up won 12 of 14 seats to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 13 of the 14 earlier this year securing 55.3 per cent of the vote, the assembly polls have generated much interest because the pattern in Lok Sabha and assembly polls are traditionally quite different. In the 2014 assembly elections the BJP-AJSU alliance had clinched power beating the alliance between the congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, with the RJD of Lalu Yadav also chipping in. This time around, however, in the state elections the bjp is fighting with its back to the wall while the opposition is flush with the satisfaction that it has managed to clinch pre-poll deals. But if the opposition manages to cobble up numbers, the BJP may well be left high and dry. If there is a redeeming feature for the BJP it is that, seeing the tough road ahead, it has fallen back on Prime Minister Modi for serious campaigning though he normally keeps off state elections.

That goes to show that the bjp perceives a threat of being displaced from power in the state and looks upon it as a prestige battle which it has to win at all costs. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is already depleted with Shiv Sena having dropped out, and Janata Dal (U) a fickle ally sitting on the sidelines. Failure in retaining ajsu in its fold could give the bjp a major psychological hit. Nevertheless, the bjp has to soldier along and to refurbish itself in the wake of the new challenges. As the fires rages on the citizenship issue and the police handling of the agitation, union home minister Amit Shah told an interviewer that he would look at tweaking the citizenship law after Christmas in response to the Meghalaya demand for some changes to make it acceptable.

That has heightened expectations that if the agitation tempo is maintained the government may be amenable to making changes. In the 2014 state elections, support for the bjp came mostly from upper castes, other backward castes (obcs), and certain tribal groups. Adivasi or scheduled tribe (st) voters, the dominant social group in the state accounting for 27 per cent of the population, they were split between the bjp (30 per cent of all st votes) and the jmm (29 per cent). Seeing the heat building up against the citizenship amendment Act, the bjp is keen to steer the campaign away towards local bread and butter issues. While these have some resonance with Jharkhand voters, it remains to be seen how the electorate responds to the new thrust. The Jharkhand battle would indeed be watched with interest by those who see opposition resurgence in the offing. The bjp’s performance would be of particular interest in this scenario of currents and cross-currents.