CAA protest and ban on internet services

While the State responded to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by shutting down the internet at will, the Gauhati High Court upheld the fundamental right of the citizen to internet services by ordering the Assam government to lift the internet ban. The ban on internet services in Assam and other states has become the new norm in the State’s attempt to muzzle dissent. Couched in terms of maintaining public order, this move sought to prevent the protests in various parts of the country from gaining attention in the media and public debate. The implications of CAA must be understood in the broader framework of the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Recently, the NRC was completed under the mandate of the Supreme Court in Assam, where it was declared that approximately 19 lakh people of the state’s 3.29 crore population were excluded from the final list and that these 19 lakh people would be deemed illegal immigrants.

A majority of them are said to be Hindus. Though the NRC was previously hailed as path breaking by the government, the BJP began seeing a problem with the exercise when such a large number of Hindus were excluded from the final list of citizens. Through the CAA, it is expected that many Bengal Hindus in Assam would be protected. Restrictions on the exercise of this right can be imposed under Clause 2 of Article 19, which provides ‘public order’ as a ground for the said restriction. But it must be borne in mind that maintaining ‘law and order’ is not the same as ‘public order’. There may be disruption of peace in some pockets of an area but that does not amount to disturbance in public order, rather it may be a situation of law and order. If the public at large is disturbed, that can be a public order issue. But all instances of breach of peace cannot be a problem of public order. Further, the steps taken to restore normalcy must be proportional to the disturbance in the area. In the case of Assam, for instance, it was an entirely different story. The curfew in the state was relaxed in a phased manner. It was inexplicable why the internet should not have been available when there was no curfew in the region. Further, it was pointed out that all business establishments in the region relied upon the internet to carry out their businesses. Further, no credit or debit cards could be used in the region.

The High Court rightly held that bringing down internet services in the region had brought the state to a complete halt. The government must realise that it holds all powers in public trust and must use it in a manner beneficial to the public at large, not to the detriment of the very interest it is meant to protect. The government must take all possible means to restore peace before taking such an extreme measure. A blanket move of any kind, especially banning essential utilities, must be scorned at in a democracy which is formed of the people and meant to serve the people.