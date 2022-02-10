Campus Politics Over Hijab & Saffron Shawls

The politics over religious sentiment has returned to India as is evident by the sloganeering in one of its educational institutes. The incident that went viral where a lone Muslim girl is seen adorning her Hijab with pride as she enters the institute, has raised quite a furor not only in India but also beyond its borders. Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir tweeted his support for Muskan, the Indian college girl who shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ to the ‘Jai Shri Rams’ thrown at her in a Karnataka college. For the Pakistanis, she is lioness to the slavering saffron-hued curs snapping at her heels. But it is not heels that spell the Karnataka Hijab row. It’s the face and the head; whether a Muslim girl student can decide what to wear and what not to wear in school/college, the dress code be damned? The Karnataka Education Act says they cannot, but the Karnataka High Court asked for the Quran to decide. The Muslim girl-students insist it’s their religion-dictated right to cover their heads with the hijab. The college girls take the cover of ‘secular India’ to impose their will on the dress code. True, from 1975 on, India has been secular, and the best thing about secularism is that it pampers some religions! At least that is how secularism works in India.

Not surprisingly, the hijab row is getting traction across the subcontinent. With the Pakistanis taking the balcony seats. And India being secular with the Muslims in the mix isn’t a successful formula. The all-pervasiveness of religion in the Muslim’s life doesn’t leave much room to maneuver. Unfortunately, secularism is India’s Achilles heel. Anything and everything goes in the name of secularism. But as long as only the minorities used secularism as a prop to press for their demands, things did not look dangerous. The saffron shawls as a pressure group are here to stay. The genie is out, and can never be bottled again. That is dangerous. Even otherwise, allowing anything, whether the hijab or the saffron shawl, to invade the school/college space, was tantamount to playing with fire. The Karnataka High Court will be making a decision that both parties will have to abide by. But the decision cannot be in favor of one party and not be opposed. The ‘shawls’ are not going to keep quiet, the ‘hijab’ will not go into hiding if either wins and one loses!

That being said, there is no question the hijab is “regressive”, and a symbol of patriarchy. It defies logic though that the same people who raised Cain when Sabarimala happened, labelling it patriarchy of the worst kind, are now allowing another symbol of patriarchy laissez-faire as if patriarchy is tolerable if it’s of one religion and intolerable it is of another religion. If the ABVP is helping consolidate Hindu votes for the BJP, the Campus Front of India is doing the same chore for the PFI and SDPI. And if there is a political conspiracy afoot, there is a foot each in both camps. What rules the mind are the implications for India in the long term. Our neighbour is merrily tweeting that the Indian Muslim made a mistake when he and his hijab chose to remain in India!