Can Grand Alliance take on NDA?

Returning to power any time soon seems to be a distant dream for Congress in India. Narendra Modi did that for the Bharatiya Janata Party which even Atal Bihari Vajpayee couldn’t – win consecutive terms. With Modi returning to power meant more troubles for the Congress. The extreme right and Hindutva position seems to be working sublimely for the BJP. As for Congress, nothing seems to be working in its favour. Constantly losing grounds, despite voicing some very crucial issues, the Congress needs to seriously introspect and strategize accordingly. Given that they themselves ruled the nation for three consecutive terms which was marred by corruption and red tapes, the Congress knows how it is possible that the NDA might just clinch the victory again in the next Lok Sabha polls. If it wants to give the BJP a run for its money, then the Congress will have to think afresh and take note of the recent elections as well as the country’s desperate needs.

The timing is quite right for the opposition to come up with a strategy to counter the NDA and set the stage for its ouster in the next general elections. We have seen how America unitedly and decisively voted out Donald Trump from the office and India may be no different. The nation off late has been reeling under the ever-increasing prices of fuel and essential commodities. Unemployment was already at burdening heights and then the pandemic worsened the equation even further. However, the people are irked over the recent misdoings and mishandling of the coronavirus situation in the country leading to a massive death toll. The Modi government has been exposed and has proven that it is not capable of handling such a national crisis. The recent government backlash over international media for raising questions against the Modi government for its handling of the second wave in the country, new stringent laws for social media and its tampering with the covid data are factors evident enough that there seems to be flaws even in the ever-charming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Having said this, the recent assembly election results show that all has not been lost for them. The TMC and Left’s sour blow in West Bengal and Kerala respectively has exposed the cracks in the otherwise solid saffron camp. The best move of the Congress would be to initiate a dialogue with all the anti-BJP parties and start afresh a national Grand Alliance to counter the BJP and its allies. The TMC and Left might bring some important and interesting additions to the strategy for countering the Modi-Shah duo. The most important step for the Congress would be to accept the fact that Rahul Gandhi is not an indisputable leader of the Grand Alliance and that the Grand Alliance might have a different PM candidate. Anyways, the fairly younger parties such as TMC, AAP and the left conglomerate have shown a better performance against the BJP than Congress in the last few years. Nevertheless, being the oldest party of the country, Congress does need to play an important role of bringing the opposition parties together and making them work. The opposition needs to unite fast and plan to counter the aggressive and autocratic NDA and stop it from coming to power in the coming general elections. But will there be a ‘Biden’ moment for India? Well, it would be too early to comment on that!