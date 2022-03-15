China Tightening Its Noose Around India

China seems to be building strategically its ring around India. A host of South Asian countries, including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Myanmar, all India’s neighbors, are faced with sovereign debt crises and growing internal disturbances. Nepal and Bangladesh are becoming increasingly dependent on bilateral loans and FDI flow from China which they may not be able to service and sustain in the long run. Sri Lanka is facing the most alarming level of external debt crisis and human trafficking. The situation in Afghanistan is equally disruptive. There are at least 200000 illegal migrants from Myanmar, including tribal Chins from its north and Rohingya Muslims from the south, camping in various parts of India. The number of refugees and illegal immigrants from internal war-torn Afghanistan and economically unstable Pakistan is anybody’s guess. As of June 2021, Pakistan’s public debt was 83.50 percent of the country’s GDP, over 35 percent of which was in the form of external debt. Unofficial reports say that Pakistan’s incumbent government has almost doubled the country’s external debt in just three years, adding US$35.1 billion to take the total figure to an astonishing $85.6 billion.

The growing financial instability in Pakistan, a major political and military support base for Afghanistan’s five-month-old Taliban regime, should be a worrisome problem for India. The latter has to be constantly vigilant against infiltration and terror attacks on the country by various fundamentalist groups from the economically shattered region. Massive Chinese financial and military aid have put Pakistan’s economy under severe pressure of growing import bills, mostly on account of supplies from China. To what extent the change of regime in Afghanistan is additionally responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis is not easy to assess. But, the crisis may deepen with time as China is indirectly supporting the anti-US Islamic fundamentalist Taliban group, predominantly Pashtun, that returned to power in Afghanistan in September, last year, after waging a 20-year insurgency. The Taliban poses immediate threats to Afghans’ constitutional civil and political rights created by the earlier US-backed government. Foreign governments have warned that, if the Taliban do not protect Afghans’ rights, they could stop providing aid, which could lead to a dire humanitarian crisis. International observers fear that the Taliban could allow terrorists to operate within and outside Afghanistan, threatening regional and global security. On its part, India is trying to help Afghanistan with lifesaving medicines and food.

Suffice it to say that weakening economies of India’s neighbours under the Chinese debt trap poses a big challenge to India’s economic stability and growth as also its national security. India has been an easy target of illegal migration, smuggling, drug running, human trafficking, and terrorist infiltration from its neighbouring countries. China’s lavish lending to these countries also adds to the concern of possible sovereign loan defaults. When a country defaults, foreign lenders do not have any international court to go for recovery. They cannot forcibly take over a country’s assets. Nor they can compel the country to pay. However, some of the common effects of a sovereign default include a rise in domestic interest rates, hyperinflation, rapid increase in exchange rates, trade embargo, run on banks, smuggling, economic collapse, and human trafficking. India should be naturally worried.