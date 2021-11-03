Climate change is more real than truth!

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC has raised a red alert on the grievous situation of earth’s climate. In its sixth report, released by the UN on Monday, it stated that the earth is warming up faster than earlier estimated. It further added that the recent string of abnormal climate events happening across the world are related to man-made changes in climate. Additionally, evaluation of the data and charts indicates that it would be impossible to control greenhouse gas emissions in the future. This will essentially result in the resetting of the entire economic model from the present orientation to growth. It is high time that mankind targets a growth asymptote. This means that the developed countries, at least, must maintain the current level of activity and hit a stable state economy rather than an ever-growing paradigm.

The world today has a virtuous cycle that is upwardly spiraling continuously. Companies and countries must report higher earnings, higher turnover, higher growth every year. So much so, that even the growth rate must keep growing. This is completely absurd and we must understand the fact that at some point or other, the growth cycle must stop and corporations and counties must face the reality. Instead of growth, it should level off and activity should stabilise, compatible with the climate. Given the population and economic explosion, where an adjustment has become inevitable. The heat-trapping in the earth’s atmosphere has been attributed to large-scale industrialisation and burning fossil fuels like petrol, diesel, coal, and even more damaging gases like methane. This has now resulted in the overall rise in the earth’s average temperature. Notably, the critical threshold has been set at 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial level. Temperature rising above that point is going to be disastrous, trapping earth in ever-rising temperatures, making life on earth impossible.

Climate scientists and supercomputers have convincingly shown that the warming up of the earth’s atmosphere has recently accelerated. Thus, with a rise in temperature by 1.5% by 2050, the tipping point might come earlier. These would be temperatures at which human life and that of the earth’s ecosystem could be altogether changed from what was seen for millions of years. The IPCC has already pointed out that every fraction of an increase will have its impact. The only way forward now is to cut emissions to a level that temperature increase falls below the threshold of 1.5 degrees. Ahead of the state-level meetings on climate change is slated to be held sometime later in the year. The publication of the IPCC report is a clarion call for action to be considered by the country heads. For instance, beef consumption has multiple impacts and is one of the most deleterious as its production calls for a huge use of fodders and grazing, and the burping of cows gives out methane. The consumerist lifestyle of the west which has become synonymous with development and prosperity is also a major concern. Individualised transportation contributes a lot towards the emission of carbon dioxide. The transportation industry, moving goods across continents, is no less polluting. The shipping industry is one of the contributing factors to pollution. New modes of transportation must be sought for controlling their emissions.