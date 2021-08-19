Climate change is real!

It seems that nature is raging against the centuries of ill-doings of humans. We have seen how during the last decade or so, the earth’s climate has drastically changed. Though many organizations and individuals have come forward stressing immediate reforms to help save the planet, the million-dollar question is that – is it too late now! The latest climate risk profiles prepared by Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank (WB) Group, and the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) have categorically demonstrated that more devastating days lie ahead for South Asia in the coming decades. The region’s particular vulnerability to temperature and erratic weather conditions requires immediate mitigation measures and enhanced preparations to protect lives and livelihoods. The predictions made in the IPCC report on climate change for the region are greatly troubling. It states that the region is poised to experience hotter weather and increased draughts due to global warming in the next two decades. On the other hand, longer monsoon seasons with heavy rains are set to wreak havoc by bringing devastating floods.

Unprecedented heavy rainfall and the rising sea level will be particularly threatening to the coastal states of Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. If we talk about India alone, the past few years have witnessed an increase in the reports of cloudbursts and eventually floods in the Himalayan belt including Northeastern states. Meanwhile, the severe heatwave has been making it difficult for people in the central region. According to an estimate of the WB, almost half of South Asia’s population has been affected by at least one climate-related disaster in the last decade. Having a bad climate not only directly affects the lives of the people but also has adverse effects indirectly on a country’s economy. The government of India’s own estimate claims that without a policy response, climate change would lead to farm income losses of 15% to 18% on average and 20 to 25% in unirrigated areas. In a study conducted by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, in 2020, it was revealed that the country would become dryer and hotter in the coming decades. To add to the woes of the people, average temperatures are likely to increase by 4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. The study has also warned longer monsoon, warmer Indian Ocean, and rising sea level to nearly one foot.

Given the topography, South Asian countries fall among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change. Even UNICEF recently emphasized providing climate change education in schools so that eco conversation id imbibed among individuals right from an early stage. In just the last couple of years, we have seen some of the wildest climate phenomena including wildfires, pandemics, earthquakes, floods, etc. Despite the fact that many countries discuss the topic, quite a majority of it seems to not bother actually. Climate change is real and its impacts are intensifying day by day. Millions of children are at risk of extreme climate conditions by the time they grow up. It is, therefore, our prerogative, to come up with reforms and be less dependent on fossil fuels for the sake of our children. Teaching climate change from a tender age will help inculcate the habit of conserving and preserving nature. The world must come together as without Mother Earth herself; all these civilizations will come crumbling down, and life as we know it, cease to exist!

