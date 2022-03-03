Climate Concern: UN Warns India

India is not far from the ill effects of climate change. If the experts are to be believed, then India must act immediately or face the consequences of the same. The stark warning that the UN scientists have served to the world through their report titled ‘Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability’, has also warned India since it is running a risk of becoming uninhabitable if emissions are not cut by more than what has been promised by the largest emitter countries. Since India is among the most vulnerable countries of the world with the second largest population after China and is most likely to become the largest populated country in the world, the largest number of people suffering from the impacts of climate change impacts will be in our country. Therefore, India needs to be ready to face the challenge more than any other country not only concerning cutting emissions of greenhouse gases but also for mitigation of other risks associated with climate change. The general scientific warning tells the world about the ecosystem collapse, species extinction, deadly heat waves, and floods apart from other “unavoidable multiple climate hazards” within two decades due to global warming.

The report, second in a series of three reports from the UN’s top climate scientists said that at least 11 states: Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, and a large number of cities and coastal regions are likely to suffer the most due to a range of climate-induced risks, including floods, famine, water crises, and a very dangerous wet-bulb phenomenon with heat and humidity. Ahmedabad is likely to become an urban heat island, while Mumbai is at high risk of severe flooding and sea-level rise. The other major cities to reach dangerous levels of heat and humidity include Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Lucknow. While warning about the temperature rise, the report specifically warns about a very dangerous wet-bulb temperature, a measure of 31 degrees Celsius which is considered extremely dangerous for humans. India till now has rarely suffered this condition and wet-bulb temperatures have been generally in the range of 25-30 degrees Celsius, i.e. below the extremely dangerous level of 31 degrees Celsius, and much below the value of 35 degrees Celsius which is considered just unsurvivable even for healthy persons if continued for more than six hours.

The report has warned if emissions are cut, but only by the promised levels, many parts of northern and coastal India would reach extremely dangerous wet-bulb temperatures of over 31 degrees Celsius towards the end of the century. However, if emissions continue to rise despite the promises made, the wet-bulb temperatures will approach or exceed the unsurvivable limit of 35 degrees Celsius over much of India along with the majority of the countries of the world. It added, “Globally, heat, and humidity will create conditions beyond human tolerance if emissions are not rapidly eliminated; India is among the places that will experience these intolerable conditions.” The worrisome fact is that, if we go by the current commitments, global emissions are set to increase almost 14 percent over the current decade, which spells catastrophe. India on its part has greater global and domestic roles to play.