Concern over US pull-out from Afghanistan

The recent decision of the United States of America to pull out its troops from Afghanistan has become a major reason of concern for some Asian nations. It was India alone who was worrying of an increase in extremist and terrorist activities in the region once the US troops head home. Since the Bush administration, Afghanistan has been manned by US troops which had a significant effect on the terrorist outfits carrying out operations from the country. Delhi has already shown concern over the development which directly expose Afghanistan to extremist groups once again. India is also worried of the fact that with the US troops gone, other nations like Pakistan might take this as an opportunity to derail the ongoing Indo-Afghan friendship. However, nations seem to be divided over the decision of pulling out troops. Some find it right while others fear the consequences. Off late more nations are joining India with the same concern.

Recently, Bangladesh also shared Delhi’s concern over the US troops’ pull out from Afghanistan. As per information, four youths were also arrested recently in Bangladesh while they were on their way to Afghanistan to enrol as Islamic jihadists. This incident further confirms the abiding appeal of Islamic extremism among the impressionable young minds in SouthAsia. Many intelligence sources also believe that several terrorist camps in Pakistan and Afghanistan are awaiting to go functional again after the US ‘occupation army’ finally leaves. Yes, it’s good news for the US soldiers who finally get to go back to their loved ones, and that too during such a crucial period. But the downsides to this action overweighs the optimism as per the viewpoint of India and Bangladesh. Terrorism is very much alive till date as religious fundamentalism is probably at its peak currently. India has been one of worst-hit victims of extremism and terrorism in history. Hence, its concern over this decision of the US is justified. And it is not unknown that once the US troops bid farewell, the sleeping extremist cells will get very much active again.

Interestingly, many bigger Asian nations have opted to not comment on the situation. Given the history, the USA shares with Russia and China, the ‘keeping mum’ policy is understandable. India has already declared zero-tolerance against terrorism but as its ally, the United States of America pulls out of Afghanistan, it would be concerned with its future repercussions.

Moreover, Afghanistan has also been a close ally for India and recently, it also has made many investments in the country. With the US cover now going over, the onus falls onto India and other nations like Bangladesh to stand up to check religious extremism in the region. The ruling Awami League in Bangladesh has already shown its alignment towards India and maybe more nations would follow the same league soon. On the other hand, Pakistan’s move will also be interesting as it would also try its best to make the most of this situation and try and have more say in matters pertaining to Afghanistan. It is a universal fact that Afghanistan and Pakistan have a brewing tension among them and this might be a new interesting diplomatic tussle between the Asian giants. All in all, India needs to keep its guard up now more than ever and keep a close watch on its neighbours.