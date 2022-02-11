Cong, BJP Now Parts Of M’laya Govt

Politics and Meghalaya are like a match made in heaven. Where commonly we see the leaders of different parties hit out at each other like cats and dogs, in Meghalaya we have the chief minister belting out rock classics alongside opposition party leaders on a stage. Yet again, Meghalaya is in the limelight after five members of the Congress Legislature Party in Meghalaya decided to participate in the government along with the BJP. This comes as a big blow to the efforts of the opposition parties at the national level to build unity against the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. This decision of the five Congress MLAs will only strengthen the BJP in the northeastern states where it is losing its earlier dominance and is desperately trying to retain its base. The disquieting feature is that the Congress high command has not at all reacted to the decision of the Meghalaya MLAs to join hands with the BJP, though two days have passed since their announcement. This means that the central leadership, meaning Rahul Gandhi is in tandem with the move of his party legislators.

On the other hand, the BJP president of the Meghalaya state unit has objected to the Congress-BJP alliance in the state government stating that the tiger and deer cannot drink together. This decision was taken by chief minister Conrad Sangma and at no stage, the BJP state leadership was consulted. The state BJP president has sought central intervention on this issue. Notably, the Meghalaya Congress consisted of only five legislators after the Trinamool Congress took away 17 MLAs from the Congress Legislature Party. The state Congress is angry at this and they are desperate not to allow Trinamool to come near to power in any manner. Every party has its right to expand its areas of influence including Congress and Trinamool and if Trinamool takes away 17 MLAs so easily, the responsibility lies with the Congress leadership both at the state and the Central level. Congress lost Manipur, Meghalaya after the last assembly elections because it could not combat the challenge of the BJP which mobilised more financial resources and muscle power.

The state assembly elections to five states began on February 10. In the northeast, Manipur is going to the polls in two phases on February 27 and March 7. Congress has formed a front with the Left parties including the CPI and the CPI(M). The front has also come out with a common minimum program focusing on the immediate demands of the people of Manipur. This has been the right decision for the Congress Party. The alliance with the Left will give Congress more credibility as CPI has many pockets of influence in Manipur. All the non-Congress opposition parties are watching every move of Congress. Rahul Gandhi has certainly emerged as a better acceptable politician to the people in recent months through his consistency, long-term vision, and aggression against the BJP government, particularly Narendra Modi. That being said, the developments like Meghalaya will only show him in poor light as an emerging leader of the opposition. The Congress supremo must avoid such developments in the future so that nobody including Mamata can question his credibility as one of the main leaders of the non-BJP front.