Cong does what it does best

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) held a seven-hour-long virtual meeting on Monday amid a controversy over a letter written by 23 party leaders calling for sweeping reforms in the organisation. It was decided in the meeting that Sonia Gandhi will continue to lead the party. The members of the CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body, also decided to form a committee to help Gandhi in day-to-day functioning of the organisation. The letter written by 23 senior Congress leaders to party president Sonia Gandhi calling for changes in the functioning of the party does not have many precedents. It is a challenge, though not couched in rebellious terms, and has served the purpose of telling the leadership that it has to reform or the party will perish. The nearest parallel is the challenge posed by Indira Gandhi to the leadership in1969, though this is much less aggressive and the circumstances are different. The letter is especially important because most of the leaders are close to the top leadership and they have made the pitch out of concern for the party. These voices have been heard in the party before but they were stray or lonely. It has been clear to the country that the Congress was going through an existential crisis with two successive defeats in Lok Sabha elections, losses in state Assembly elections, inability to retain governments and the desertion of leaders and workers from the party. It has even given the impression that it was not sure of what it stood for.

The test of any party leadership’s viability in a democracy lies in its ability to win elections. The Congress leadership, which has been limited to the Nehru-Gandhi family for long now, has proved time and again in recent years that it is unable to win elections, and wherever it won it could not claim genuine and emphatic victories. The letter has now shown that the leadership is unable to hold the party together, too. In the Congress environment, writing such a letter amounted to bombarding the headquarters and demanding a change of leadership, though some of the signatories have maintained that they have not targeted the leadership as such. But by demanding a change in the way the party is led, they have sought a change in the leadership, and the party would only be wise to listen to it. But what is the party? Is it the family or the leaders who have held positions in it for decades, without an election and without moral and political legitimacy?

Sonia Gandhi did well to express her desire to step down as the interim president of the party at the working committee meeting held on Monday. But in the well-known Congress tradition, she was requested to continue, and she accepted the request. A committee will be set up to assist her and an AICC session has been promised to decide on a possible change of leadership. So, at the end of the meeting, the party remains more or less where it was, without any sign of a roadmap, at least for now.