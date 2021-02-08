Cong needs to resolve leadership issue

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted her admiration of brother Rahul Gandhi, a day after he brought finality to his decision to step down as party president by writing a farewell note to party workers and supporters. Rahul made public his decision taking moral responsibility for the Congress’s disastrous showing in the Lok Sabha elections in May 2019. On August 11, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim president despite Rahul suggesting that someone from outside the Gandhi family should helm the party. By the end of last year or in early 2021, the party was expected to elect a new full-time president. But the CWC, which met on January 22 this year, decided to put off the exercise until June in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in four states. There is still no clarity on whether Rahul would return as Congress president. As is often the case with the Congress, there is a script for how things should proceed and it is quite straightforward: Rahul Gandhi, who was president when the party received its second consecutive drubbing in the 2019 general election and even lost from a constituency that had been a party stronghold for decades, is expected to return to the post after a brief period of voluntary exile.

Only twice in the last 40-odd years have elections in the true sense been held. The last time was in 2000 when Jitendra Prasad contested against Sonia Gandhi. He was defeated by 7,448 votes to 94. In 1997, Sitaram Kesri had defeated heavyweights Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot easily, with 6,224 votes against Pawar’s 882 and Pilot’s 354. Since 2000, Sonia and Rahul have never faced a challenge. There is no denying that in the Congress today, the first and last word is that of the Gandhis. The big question is would there be any umpteenth attempt at a ‘relaunch of Rahul’, a storyline being tired in the past and he was being sold and resold as a youth leader ahead of the 2014 elections. If that were to happen, Rahul Gandhi would be once again taking over from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who was named interim president when her son resigned following the 2019 debacle.

There was a ‘dissent letter’ written by 23 party’s functionaries criticising the party’s functioning and the lack of a ‘full time’ leader – which is hard to read as anything but a jab at Rahul Gandhi – while also called for decentralisation of power and elections to organisational positions at all levels. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi did not take kindly to the dissent, using a subsequent Congress Working Committee meeting and certain personnel decisions to drive home the message to the 23. With many others backing the Gandhis, the dissent amounted to little. Bringing in elections at every level may make the party more robust over a longer period, but it still has to decide who will be the next ‘full-time president’. Elections are due in a number of states in the first half of 2021. Whether it will be another ‘relaunch of Rahul’ or a non-Gandhi in the role for the first time since 1998, the leadership question needs to be resolved to make ready for the future battle.