Construction workers: Future tense

Construction workers are running from pillar to post for help as they have been hit hard by the pandemic. Many such workers have lost their jobs during lockdowns while others reel under non-payment by their employers. Along with the rest of the sectors, the construction industry also has been devastated by the pandemic-induced lockdowns. Most of the building promoters have been avoiding the question of paying their workers. They have their reasons for doing so, as the works have been halted, given the lockdown which means no work. Generally, in India, no work means no pay and hence the stalemate over the payment issue.

Nevertheless, the workers are having a harrowing time to feed their families with no work in sight even in the near future. Such workers are now looking upon the Prime Minister to help them out of this situation. Lakhs of construction workers have been appealing to the respective state and union governments for help, but till now nothing has materialised. The Construction Workers Federation of India (CWFI) has also written to the Prime Minister and to chief ministers of all the states and union territories to help the construction workers during the lockdown period. They urged the government to provide them with a relief of INR5000 from the cess fund meant for construction workers’ welfare in the country called Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Cess. Sadly, this cess is still to reach the workers who are in dire need of aid.

Meanwhile, a few states like Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala accepted the requests of CWFI and have provided INR5000 as interim relief to the construction workers and interstate migrant workers. The rest of the states are yet to follow suit. On the other hand, in yet another blow to the construction workers, the union government recently lessened the scope of the cess collection from houses costing up to INR50 lakhs. This decision is set to affect over 4.5 crore construction workers across the country. Construction and infrastructure are the building blocks of development in any country and more so in fast-developing countries like India. The construction industry employs the largest number of workers after the agriculture sector in the country. Additionally, the prices of building materials have greatly increased during the lockdowns and with high production cost, the promoters have opted to stop the majority of the work. As no revival is in immediate sight for the infrastructural and construction sector, the future seems more uncertain for the workers. They still linger upon the hope that the Narendra Modi-led government might come to their rescue. But will it?

