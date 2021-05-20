Corona hits rural India hard

The Covid-19 scenario in India is already out of proportion and pushing the nation backwards by many years. The health sector has badly collapsed with the crematoriums being overrun in almost every state. Yes, the vaccination drive has been going on simultaneously across the country but the shortage in the same has led to long queues for the same. Most of the urban cities are under lockdown and restrictions in order to contain the spread of the virus. Media reports have brought to light the apathy with which the Covid patients are struggling in the cities and towns. However, the scene in the rural areas, which often misses the media attention, is far alarming given the lack of awareness. Most of the Indian rural population is still illiterate and have very little sense of personal hygiene. For a country who has been still carrying on with cleanliness and sanitation campaigns, it is unlikely that awareness over personal hygiene would be understood by all. Additionally, socialising is the blood of India as such the lockdown restrictions are being flouted. Ironically, strict personal hygiene and social distancing are the key weapons against the virus currently. Lack of oxygen, medical beds, doctors and critical medicines has hit the rural regions of the nation very hard. It is assumed that the actual death figures in India would comfortably be over 4 times the current data if the unreported cases in rural areas are taken into account. The Union government has discussed the strategies to contain and manage Covid-19 in rural India. Finally, the Modi led government has discussed something sensible. Unfortunately, though it only comes after hundreds of bodies surfaced floating on the Holy Ganges and buried in its banks. The virus has exposed the dire health care sector of rural India and devastated small towns and villages. Many of these regions do not even have enough police personnel to check that the SOPs are followed by the people.And in many places the restrictions have been imposed only a few days back exposing people to the virus. The Union government has suggested a slew of measures for the state governments to implement in order to check the spread of the virus. However, this action of the Union government has been seen down by many observers, calling it to be a hollow approach. What the government has been missing currently is the fact that the virus has already spread to an alarming number of citizens and it’s too late for containment measures. Instead, the government must now work closely with the state governments in ensuring the seamless supply of Covid critical medicines and strategize a more efficient and dignified way of disposing of Covid bodies. The prices of the essential medicines are shooting for the stars in the black market and the common people are bearing its brunt. It is time for Modi and his disciples to accept their blunders, with even IMA and judiciary questioning its actions during the second wave of Covid-19.

