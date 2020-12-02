Coronavirus pandemic makes way for politics in India

As the winter arrives, many states in India have reported to be hit by the 2nd wave of Coronavirus. Delhi is already getting nearly 8000 cases every day with the cases rising in other parts of the country as well. It is a crucial time for the government to control the spread of the dreaded virus, keeping in mind that majority states have almost unlocked 100%. People, all the more, should take preventive measures now like washing/sanitizing hands, wearing masks, keeping physical distance and avoid going to crowded places. These are important because it is a highly contagious infection.

Notably, in one of his addresses to the nation the Prime Minister had said that the Covid crises must be converted into opportunities although he did not specify the opportunities at that time. There was a general feeling that by opportunities he meant that the government will take steps to mitigate sufferings of the people as a result of lockdown. Crores of people lost their jobs and livelihood during the lockdown with many left at the mercy of social organisations for even a single meal per day. But contrary to this the government converted the Covid crisis into an opportunity to change labour laws against the interest of workers, to bring laws to push farmers to the mercy of corporates and devoid them of the minimum support price of their produce. These laws were passed in the Parliament without debate while the anti-farmer ordinances were passed when there was no opposition member in the house. The MSMEs also did not get any interest free loan, rather the government imposed interest on interest. Meanwhile, doles worth lakhs of crores of rupees have been showered to the corporate sector while the poor got only 5 kg of grain and 1 kg daal. Feeling the pinch, people have started organising themselves and speaking for their rights. Workers observed nationwide strike on November 26 against the labour laws and for end to privatisation. But instead of listening to them or holding a dialogue, the government is out to crush their movement. The farmers were stopped at the Punjab-Haryana and Delhi border by putting big stones on the way, throwing water cannons and tear gas shells and erecting barricades of concertina and razor wires as if they are enemy troops marching to our capital.

Obviously in such times of mass movements the preventive measures from Corona go haywire. This increases the risk of infection and it is the duty of the very government to see that such situations do not arise. Banging of thalis, clapping, lighting diyas, etc are gimmicks which can fool the people for a short period. It is wrong to expect people to observe preventive measures when leaders of the ruling party including the Prime Minister are busy organising mass road shows and rallies defying all norms and forms of Covid disaster. It seems that nothing is greater than the temptation of power for such leaders, who put the lives of thousands at risk just for mere votes and show of strength. And what good does even this bring? At the end the common man is left to fend for himself during the national crisis, as evident during the first phases of lockdown.