COVID-19 and the silent suffering

Death happens to everyone; but except in about 10% people where death comes suddenly, it happens with a slowly progressive illness which allows for some healing of the survivors’ wound. But in COVID-19, death comes in the cruellest fashion, a loved one snatched away from the family in one instant, never to be seen again. Even the healing that is associated with a final hug and the rituals to follow is denied here. Medical parlance talks about pathological grief where normal healing does not happen, and lakh are left in emotional sinkholes. A support system has to be offered right now not only for the next-of-kin to embrace acceptance and closure but also for the dignity of the dead. In our attempt to offer more sophistry and technology and advanced care, we have forgotten the healing touch, the personal hand and the idea of care for a fellow human being in distress. We allowed the global health care system to deteriorate to an entity that cures many diseases but ignores human suffering completely, and unfortunately, adds to suffering significantly. Health is defined as “complete physical, social and mental wellbeing and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” If the treatment offered for a disease does cure it, but leaves the person a nervous wreck unable to function, and if it leaves the family financially destroyed, even denying education to the next generation, is it improving health

The four fundamental principles of medical ethics are autonomy, beneficence (doing good), non-maleficence (not doing harm) and distributive justice. In the context of COVID-19, we have not had a lot of opportunities to discuss these much but even amidst all our busy activities, it would be good to take a good look at them. Someday when you are ill, you are likely to be taken to a hospital. Ethically, nobody has a right to do anything to your body without your expressed permission. That is theory. As Snepscheut said, “In theory, there is no difference between theory and practice, but in practice, there is”. In the real health care world, once you are on a trolley, you are likely to be wheeled into room after room, from lab to imaging room to specialist after specialist, and you become an insignificant entity in the whole exercise. This routine violation of your right over yourself is amplified many times in COVID-19.

This means separation from family, possibly never to see them again. The family is denied the right to a final hug before a cremation. This violation, to a large extent, is justified because mankind needs to be protected. But at least the health care system needs to be cautious that such a violation is happening and needs to minimise its impact. We cannot be oblivious to such monumental excesses. Beneficence and non-maleficence are rather obvious principles of ‘doing good’ and ‘not doing harm’. While isolation would be ethically acceptable, it is vitally important to ensure that the medical system minimises harm. And in this context, we should not be thinking only about treating the disease; there is no cure for the disease anyway.