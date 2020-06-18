Covid-19 data: Reporting the actual facts

There have been persistent reports about governments fudging and misrepresenting Covid-19 data relating to deaths, new cases, recoveries, tests and other factors necessary for evaluation of the pandemic situation. In Delhi, the official figures of death are only half of the numbers reported from crematoria and burial grounds. When the official count of death was about 1,000 there were credible reports that it was over 2,000. In Tamil Nadu, there was criticism last week that the actual number of Covid-19 deaths were 236 more than what was reported by the government. There were charges from the beginning that the number of cases and deaths in West Bengal were under-reported. Similar charges have been made about the data released by most state governments. While the governments have denied the reports, there are circumstances that confirm the reports about under-reporting, fudging or manipulation. The figures of one state cannot be compared with those of another. The big differences in data coming from different states could be because of the differences in the health infrastructure and the strategies adopted by different governments, the efficiency in the implementation of strategies, possible existence of different virus strains or other factors. The government continues to play down the risk, but the reality is that the pandemic situation in the country is dangerously bad. The observations made by the Supreme Court over the deplorable conditions in hospitals across the country are indeed shocking.

Such differences may make it difficult to judge the veracity and importance of the figures put out by governments. But there are many ways in which fudging can be found out, like discrepancies in the figures entered by various agencies. In some states, Covid-19 deaths did not include deaths caused by co-morbidities which were aggravated by the infection, leading to death. Governments do not want to be blamed for failure to control the disease and that is why they under-report the number of cases and deaths. But this seriously impairs the fight against the disease because all containment strategies depend on the number of affected persons, the spread of the disease and the stage of its development. This is especially true of a pandemic. If correct data is not available, the fight against the disease will be impacted. Transparency is very important in any public health campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boasted about India assuming a leadership role in the fight against coronavirus and claimed that the decision to rush medical supplies to over 150 countries during the global health emergency when no country was in a position to help others, and that this had enhanced goodwill that would benefit the Indian industry. He was convinced that the pandemic has brought India’s moment for shaping a new world order. The fight against a pandemic cannot be won without the cooperation and support of the public and these will not be available if people lose their trust in the government. Correct data is also necessary to study the behaviour of the virus, about which little is known. If governments suppress or distort the data for political or other reasons, they are doing a great disservice to the fight against the disease.