Creative freedom facing challenge in India

In several states, FIRs were recently registered against the makers and actors of Tandav, Amazon Prime Video’s latest political drama series. This was following complaints against the inappropriate depiction of the UP Police Personnel and the character playing the role of Prime Minister in the show. This is one of the examples of outrage against content in the media. Exercising freedom of speech has become difficult. The instances of the recent Tanishq Advertisement, the Padmavati row, or even the arrest of several journalists and student activists are cases that are fresh in everyone’s memory. In its many forms, Censorship seems to have proliferated further, actively by people or forcibly, by political institutions, into the lives of Indian citizens. We see a flurry of tweets calling content creators ‘anti-national’, ‘seditious’, or even ‘anti-India.’

The Fundamental Rights subcommittee in the Constituent Assembly agreed that freedom of speech is important but pondered the extent to which individual freedom could be allowed to be sacrificed to ensure the State’s safety and security. Two years after the Indian Constitution came into effect, the Parliament passed the Cinematograph Act of 1952 which sets out the structure of Censorship as it stands today as it governs the censorship of films. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting purview. It consists of the chairperson at the top, then the board members followed by the advisory panel. It assigns various certifications such as Universal, Adults, and Parental Guidance to India’s films before releasing. Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act is the core of the entire legislation which states that any film that is against the “interests of [the sovereignty and integrity of India]the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, or involves defamation or contempt of court or is likely to incite the commission of any offence” can be denied a certificate.

While the Cinematograph Act exists for the regulation of films, the Cinematograph Rules, 1983, govern the public exhibition of movies, and the Programme and Advertising Code prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, regulates the broadcast of films on television. OTT platforms had remained out of the regulatory purview for long, which was a favourite amongst the filmmakers as it leads to more freedom and space to work in terms of creativity. Netflix was also caught in controversy as Comedian Hasan Minhaj’s show, Patriot Act, criticised the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, thereby leading to the episode being pulled off the air in the country. India too isn’t far away with self-regulation. The scenario of Censorship in India looks grim. Lastly, if Indian Censorship continues to be stringent, it could lead to an end of broadcasting for Indian audiences as they would switch to piracy. Our lack of commercial culture, where we do not value art enough to pay or fight for, will lead to piracy. Being the largest film industry in the world, India needs to understand that art survives on patronage. We are yet to see how Indian Censorship will legally tackle the OTT platform, but given the current outrage, the fight remains as to how far does creative freedom extend into the people’s lives under the Government.