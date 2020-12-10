Cuba a model health care example to defeat Covid

Swiss physician and professor Franco Cavalli, president of Medi Cuba Europe, an important network of healthcare NGOs with a presence in 13 countries and the first European scientists to be able to visit Cuba after the severe restrictions were relaxed, calls Cuba as a model country in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic. As he explains, “I found myself in a model country in the fight against Covid-19. It’s a country that, nevertheless, is today confronting a profound economic crisis due to the pandemic and the blockade.” Between March and November 30, on Monday, the official figures, verified by the World Health Organization itself, reflect an extraordinary healthcare reality. “Cuba accounts for 50 times fewer deaths than Switzerland and almost 120 times fewer than Belgium,” according to Franco Cavalli. In the last 10 months, the Caribbean nation registered 8233 infections and only 134 deaths in a population of around 12 million people which represents an impact of 1.18 deaths per 100000 inhabitants. At the same time, the Dominican Republic, Cuba’s neighbour, accounts for 21.92 deaths; Germany, Europe’s best example for controlling the pandemic accounts for 19.68 deaths; Switzerland 55.53 deaths now and Belgium 144.73 deaths; all per 100000 inhabitants.

For many years Cuba has invested in biomedical research. Its researchers have enormous experience in this area. “For example, they made the first vaccine in the world against meningococcus,” explains the Swiss professor. The Finlay Institute, with which he was in close touch during his recent stay, is one of the 32 centres making up that part of the scientific epicentre in Havana that is called BioCubaFarma. One of the characteristics of these specialized entities in Cuba is that research and industrial production have developed in the same space. Bio-technical exports constitute an important source of resources for the country, Dr Cavalli reminds us. “In this specific case of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, I am not sure if Cuba’s productive capacity is going to be sufficient in case it reaches the point of entering the world market or part of it.

The economic consequences of the pandemic cannot be underestimated. The effects may be dramatic. Tourism, one of the essential sectors of the economy, that now accounts for 10% of the GDP, has suffered a significant impact in these last ten months of self-confinement in the island. “Tourist activity has resumed recently but with lots of precautions,” explains Franco Cavalli. Havana’s international airport was just reopened for scheduled flights from November 15 on, and they’ve reactivated some tourist areas like Veradero. That complex situation does not permit indifference on the part of international solidarity, affirms the president of MediCuba Europe. That network succeeded in putting aside 600000 euros during the first months of the pandemic and, having done so, were able to assure access to the materials required for preparing tests, and access also to 25 pulmonary ventilation devices. Closing in on 80 years of age, Franco Cavalli every day for 40 years has regarded international solidarity as one of his militant commitments.