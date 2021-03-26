Death of democracy

Time and again the NDA leaders have displayed their autocratic attitude and undemocratic behaviours across the country. It seems that they are enjoying too much power than what they can digest. This time it’s Bihar where JD(U) chief minister Nitish Kumar exploited his powers and defended the police action against the opposition leaders within the Assembly precinct. The opposition members were sitting on dharna at the door step of the office of the speaker which is not unseen ever. Normally, the leader of the house amicably resolved such situations but then again, we are talking about the power high NDA leaders. On March 23, The Bihar chief minister instead of talking to the opposition members summoned the Bihar police personnel to thrash and teach them lessons of parliamentary procedure. Ironically, the opposition was agitating against the introduction of Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 by Nitish Kumar to give the state police more teeth. They termed it as a ‘black’ legislation, taking strong exception to provisions that empower the Special Armed Police, previously known as the Bihar Military Police.

Some women legislators protesting the introduction of the bill rushed to the podium of the speaker and prevented him from occupying his chair. By this time some male members had also rushed to the well of the house. After the speaker came back to his chamber some opposition also reached to the doorstep and sat for a dharna. This was followed by Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Upendra Kumar Sharma, accompanied by a huge contingent of around 100 policemen, forcibly removing the members. In the episode they also brutally assaulted the opposition members with legislators being pulled by the hair and kicked, which can be clearly seen in the disturbing images circulating on social media. CPI (ML) MLA Mahboob Alam said, “It was unprecedented as the anti-riot police force was allowed to enter the Assembly, beat up opposition MLAs and physically lift them out. Two MLAs fainted and dozens received injuries during police action. Such an incident has never occurred inside the assembly before.” Showing solidarity Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said “It is clear from the shameful events in Bihar Assembly that the chief minister is firmly under the influence of BJP and RSS.”

Nevertheless, the Bill was passed by the assembly late Tuesday evening, amid a ‘walkout’ by opposition protesting the manner in which they were ousted from the hall by the men in uniform. Meanwhile, in a press conference on Wednesday, a group of senior RJD leaders including Jagdanand Singh and Abdul Bari Siddiqui attacked the CM and questioned the role of speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, a senior BJP leader, in the police action against opposition members inside the assembly. Incidentally Nitish was not bothered by what happened in the assembly. Instead he reiterated, “There seem to be many new legislators who need to be trained in parliamentary behaviour. Had the opposition allowed the House to run, the government would have addressed its concerns. But, that opportunity was frittered away.” Though Nitish was angry with Tejashwi, the left members, particularly of the CPI(ML) were at his target.

