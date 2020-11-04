Demand for Fr. Stan Swamy release

Shocked at the regime’s apathy towards an octogenarian, more words of support and solidarity are pouring in for Father Stanislaus Lourduswamy, a Jesuit Priest who has been working to empower Adivasis for decades. High-profile National Investigation Agency seized his mobile phone and asked him to pack a bag before his arrest. They then drove him to the airport and boarded a flight to Mumbai. Father Sawmy’s arrest on the night of October 8 has caused a stir among not only many people in Central India, where he has spent 70 years relentlessly fighting for the rights and values of the region’s indigenous people, but also almost all over the country. With every passing day, the demand for his release is getting louder. The Society of Jesus (Jesuits) themselves have issued a statement condemning the arrest and jailing of Fr. Stan Swamy saying that they were “deeply pained” that the “National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Fr. Stan Swamy, an 83-year-old Jesuit, belonging to Jamshedpur Jesuit Province. Two Christian Members of Parliament from Meghalaya have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the release of Fr. Stan Swamy highlighting his age, health concerns and work to empower oppressed sections of society. In their letter, Dr. Wanweiroy Kharlukhi (Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya) and Vincent H. Pala (Lok Sabha MP from Shillong) have said, “Fr. Stan is suffering from various age-related illnesses including Parkinson’s disease and needs regular medical attention. Given his age and health condition, his reputation as a prominent Christian leader of a reputed Jesuit Order and yeoman services he has rendered to marginalized sections of society in the country, may we please take the liberty of requesting your office to consider releasing him from detention.”

In recent times, it has become the norm to equate the word ‘activist’ with ‘anti-national’. But who is an activist? What do they do? It’s quite simple. All over India, there are thousands of people who took up the cause of fighting for social justice for the poor, the marginalised and the voiceless. In reality, these people are defending human rights and saving the Earth for future generations. To demand the freedom of the frail, ailing Catholic priest without an equally strong demand that the rights of Adivasis over their lands, forests, water and resources be safeguarded would be belittling the man who has given the last half-century of his life making their struggles his own. Swamy’s has time and again made it clear that his work involved expressing dissent with several policies of the government, and laws enacted in violation of the Constitution. The big question is why was Father Swamy arrested? His crime? Is it because he defended the rights of adivasis being exploited in their homeland Jharkhand. Father Swamy has been accused of having links to a Maoist plot connected to the Bhima Koregaon case. He has denied allegations of Maoist links, and said in the video that he has never been to Bhima Koregaon.

Prominent intellectuals, lawyers, writers, poets, activists and student leaders have been arrested — all for one reason. That they publicly dissent with the policies of the government. He is older than the republic which he fights to defend. Will this BJP-led NDA government listen to demand for his release?