Democracy at stake as US goes to poll on Nov 3

It seems all is not well in the United States of America with the president testing positive for Covid-19 and the markets crashing thereafter with just a little bit over a month left for the presidential elections in the country. During a September 23 news conference, when asked about the election outcome, Trump said, “We’re going to have to see what happens,” in response to a question about committing to the results. In response to Trump’s threats against democracy, Senator Bernie Sanders, on September 24 argued for action to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. “This is not just an election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, this is an election between Donald Trump and democracy,” Sanders said. He even noted that Dan Coats, Trump’s former director of intelligence, has called for the establishment of a nonpartisan commission to oversee the election, with a focus on assuring it’s conducted fairly. Interestingly, Coats wrote in the New York Times, “The most urgent task American leaders face is to ensure that the election’s results are accepted as legitimate. Electoral legitimacy is the essential linchpin of our entire political culture. We should see the challenge clearly in advance and take immediate action to respond.”

Sanders further called upon all US elected officials, from Republican, Democrat and Independent to oppose all forms of voter suppression and voter intimidation. He urged them to make sure that every vote is counted and accounted for. Notably, Benjamin Ginsburg, who served as national counsel to the Bush-Cheney presidential campaign during the 2000 Florida recount, wrote in the Washington Post, “The truth is that after decades of looking for illegal voting, there’s no proof of widespread fraud. At most, there are isolated incidents – by both Democrats and Republicans. Elections are not rigged.” But with stringent election timelines, the clock on when to certify the results could run out, forcing the court to declare a winner without a finalized popular vote.

For the same, Sanders proposed a number of measures. He said, “It is absolutely imperative that we have, by far, the largest voter turnout in American history and that people vote as early as possible. Let’s be clear, a landslide victory for Biden will make it virtually impossible for Trump to deny the results and is our best means for defending democracy.” Sanders reiterated that given the pandemic and a massive increase in mail-in voting, state legislatures would have to take immediate action to allow mail-in votes to be counted before Election Day – as they come in. He further emphasized the duty of the media to prepare the public for a prolonged count and must communicate clearly that there may no longer be a single election day. He also maintained that social media companies would have to get their act together and stop people from using their tools to spread misinformation. He called for Congress and state legislatures to hold hearings as soon as possible to explain to the public how the process on Election Day and the days that follow would be handled. Above all, Sanders maintained that all Americans, no matter what their political persuasion must make it clear that democracy will not be destroyed.