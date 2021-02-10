Democracy under threat?

The farmer’s protests against the contentious new farm laws have gripped the nation for months now. The growth in the intensity of the unrest has been exponential, culminating in the violence and chaos that was witnessed in the capital on Republic Day. The government’s response to stifle dissenting voices has been swift, as many journalists and opposition leaders have been charged with sedition while many others, including activists and protestors, have been jailed on dubious charges. An internet blockade has also been enacted in the area where protestors have gathered, with many human rights violations also being reported. Barricades and barbed wires have been erected at the protest sites, along with spikes being planted in concrete, with what is reminiscent of a disputed border, to stop protestors from marching towards New Delhi. There have also been reports of electricity and water being cut off from one of the protest sites intermittently by the government.

The government’s efforts to silence those speaking against it has led to the international media questioning the legitimacy of India’s claim of being the world’s largest democracy. As the debate surrounding the farmer’s protests has now shifted focus to India’s idea of democracy and freedom of the press, many foreign media outlets have spoken against the actions of the Central Government. Comparing India’s internet blockade and pressure on Twitter to suspend those who speak up against the government with what the new military government is doing in Myanmar post its recent coup, The Washington Post has called Modi’s India nothing short of a dictatorship. While it believes a ban on the site similar to what TikTok suffered last summer is unlikely as the officials also rely on Twitter to spread their own propaganda, it said, “The future for these sites in these nations looks dubious. The services are vital lifelines for civilians, but those lifelines turn poisonous when regimes co-opt them to spread disinformation or to erase good information and dissent.” It ended by saying that countries like India and Myanmar face the tough choice of either standing up to the democratic values they claim to uphold or “admit they’re not democracies after all.”

Vidya Krishnan has called the duelling images showcased by news channels on January 26, 2021, those of “a celebration of India’s democracy on the one hand, the crushing of dissent on the other,” a perfect visual metaphor for what has become the reality of modern India. She claims that the central ethos of unity, diversity, equality and fraternity upon which India as an independent nation took birth have now been lost. The international media is not the only foreign body taking note of farmer’s protests and the central government’s controversial reactions to them, especially the internet blockade enacted around the protest sites. Top members of the United States Congress belonging to the Indian Caucus have urged the Indian government to ensure that it maintains the norms of democracy in relation to the protestors. Regarding internet restrictions, the US administration said that “unhindered access to information, including the Internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving.”