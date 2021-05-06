Didi’s double trouble: Violence, Covid

The post-poll violence in Bengal is turning out to be an interesting field of sorts for many observers. While many are speaking out against the clashes alleging TMC members to be behind it, yet many believe that things are more sinister than it seems in Bengal. Everything happening in Bengal may easily be associated with the recent thumping win of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal election. The BJP had been eyeing Bengal for years now and given the anti-incumbency factor, it thought that the 2021 assembly polls would give it the edge over Banerjee. But the far-fetched hopes of BJP came crashing down on May 2 with the mandate going over to TMC, and that too thumpingly. If some psephologists are to be believed then the current turmoil has been accurately predicted. Many were of the opinion that the BJP would not utterly stand Mamata Banerjee led TMC winning for the third time in Bengal.

Being desperate for Mamata’s loss is also quite understandable from the saffron point of view. All this while the Modi PR team has been going after anyone who would even have an iota of becoming his nemesis. The strategy that made Modi an overnight rockstar of the nation during 2014 and the saviour in 2019 LS polls, seems to have become rusty and monotonous for Bengal. The BJP does not want anyone to pose as an option against Modi and by winning over West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has done the exact same. After taking oath for the third time in the state, Banerjee is now being seen as a formidable force against the Modi-Shah duo. Therefore, many observers feel that the violence post TMC winning in the state to be quite obvious and also suspect BJP’s involvement in the same. Even if the post-poll violence is not a pre-planned act of desperation, yet the right-wingers are not leaving any stone unturned to use it in its favour.

The whole saffron camp has been trying to give the violence a communal colour and alleging TMC for coming down with barbarism. Some BJP leaders even went a step further and compared the violence with the riots during the partition. The right-wing leaders were also seen visiting religion-specific victim households, which if, is not religious polarisation, then what is? It seems that the last-ditch effort out of desperation, in order to prevent Banerjee from being sworn in as the CM, the BJP leaders in Bengal tried their best to make the most of the violence. A president’s rule, given the turmoil and communal clashes, might have been their aim, but even all this could not stop Didi from taking the oath. Additionally, some of the allegations made by BJP have also turned out to be false and concocted, indicating a motive. But with the state getting its government in place, all eyes are over Mamata Banerjee as to how she would steer the state clear of the current Covid crisis.