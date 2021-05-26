Doctors are but humans!

Though the daily number of positive cases is below 3 lakh in India lately, the second wave is far from over. Television, newspaper, magazines, and social media are flooded with stories of death and burning pyres. The blame game is on, the people blame the government for its apathy and the government blames the people for its carelessness. But who actually will be held accountable for the numerous lives we lost during the pandemic? Maybe, we all are responsible for the current scenario in our own respect. Nevertheless, dwelling on the past has never brought solutions for the present. It’s time we identify the faults as a nation and work to fix the same together. To understand the rising number of deaths, we must understand the mechanism with which the Indian healthcare system functions.

Most of the reported deaths occur late at night and a majority of such cases include the patient being brought into a hospital right then. Many people In India are unaware of the process of identifying the symptoms and categorising them accordingly. As such, many patients who have underlying serious symptoms end up reaching the hospital at the last hour or unless their condition deteriorates to an advanced level. The other factor is the fact that the Indian healthcare system is not efficient enough during the night and odd hours as during the day. It is during the day that all senior doctors, specialists and consultants are at the hospital to take critical steps as per the need of the patient. However, at night, most of the hospitals and medical colleges are manned by trainee nurses and junior doctors of PG students. This brings down the efficiency of the entire system as trainees, juniors or students cannot take critical decisions at the crucial hour.

At the end of the day, even doctors are humans and running around with the full PPE kits during summer for hours at a stretch is quite exhausting. Many senior doctors have already pointed out the lack of manpower or shortage of professionals to handle the current crisis. The healthcare system in India has already been overburdened by the virus and the huge number of cases daily is only adding to it. Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, paediatric cardiologist and chairman, Narayana Health, has also warned about the critical shortage of healthcare professionals that hospitals are facing even as a third Covid-19 wave threatens the nation. He says unless ‘young doctors’, most of whom are at their homes preparing for ‘NEET’, can be incentivized, it’ll be impossible to get out of the woods. “By ‘incentivize’, I don’t mean their incomes, rather incentivize here means giving ‘grace marks in NEET’ and other career-enhancing sops,” he added. Some state governments including Assam have made it mandatory for district magistrates to monitor the Covid care centres and hospitals, especially at night. Hospitals have been directed to have at least two senior doctors and specialists available even during the night and odd hours in addition to resident doctors. It’s testing times indeed and we all have to come together to fight it out together.

