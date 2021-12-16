Double Trouble: Price Rise And Inflation

India is being troubled by the horrors of price rise and inflation. Notably, the Wholesale Price Index-based inflation rose to the highest in the present series that began in 2011-12 to 14.23 percent in November 2021. Significantly, the figure is at 12 years high, even highest since April 2005. All these are indicative of both the price and inflation going beyond the control of the Modi government or they have willingly allowed it to happen for the benefit of a certain group of people. Though it could prove to be spine-breaking for common people who have lost their jobs and the means of survival. The center has just released the data for the last month which topped the figure of October which was 12.54 percent at five months high. The reason for such a high inflationary pressure was primarily due to rising prices of manufactured goods and food in the wholesale apart from soaring prices of mineral oil, basic metals, crude petroleum, etc.

Let us not forget that we are talking about the wholesale price of goods and inflation since the WPI does not include services. Services are included in Consumer Price Index (CPI) and are calculated based on the actual price paid by consumers for a basket of both goods and services. It is precisely due to this reason the data on WPI inflation released yesterday and the CPI inflation released earlier show a great difference. While WPI inflation was at 14.23 percent, CPI inflation was 4.91 percent. It was based on this CPI, which conceals the inflationary pressure on goods and the level of their high prices in the market, Modi government has claimed that the inflation is under control and within the targeted RBI limit of 4 plus-minus 2. The RBI plus-minus 2 range on the base of 4 is too wide on the one hand, and misuse and manipulation of cost of the services to veil the actual price rise of goods and inflationary pressure on them are very bad on the part of the government and that too to present a rosy picture on CPI inflation. The wide gap between the WPI and the CPI inflation also indicates that our producers are greatly struggling to absorb the high input costs.

The inflationary pressures are here to stay now since the situation has gone beyond the control of the Centre and the RBI can have only a limited role. Both the WPI and CPI inflation are set to rise due to domestic and international market conditions on the one hand and the wrong priorities and policies of the Modi government on the other. The wholesale prices of food also accelerated at the rate of 6.7 percent in November on yearly basis. Another cause of concern is that these months are the busy season of the economy and a time when new crops and vegetables come into the market in surplus. It is indeed a bad omen for the country that prices of food items and manufacturing products should reach so high with the biggest inflationary pressure in the last twelve years. India, therefore, is in urgent need of taking the issues of price rise and inflation to save the common people, especially the poor 60 percent of the population who cannot even afford two square meals.