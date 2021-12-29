Dr Ambedkar’s Fears Turning Into Reality

The father of our constitution did have a fear of the Election Commission becoming the executive’s puppet at some point or the other. Given the circumstances today, it feels that his fears were not baseless. During a discussion in the Constituent Assembly on June 16, 1949, on the Election Commission, Dr BR Ambedkar admitted that there is nothing “to provide against the nomination of an unfit person to the post of the chief election commissioner or the other election commissioner.” He was candid enough to concede that “there is no provision in the Constitution to prevent either a fool or knave or a person who is likely to be under the thumb of the executive.” He proceeded further to say that, “I do want to confess that this is a very important question and it has given me plenty of headaches and I have no doubt about it that it is going to give this House a lot of headaches.” With the reports of the CEC, Sushil Chandra, and two ECs, Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey attending an online interaction with the Prime Minister’s principal secretary on November 16 last, it seems that the EC is well on its way to come under the “thumb of the executive”.

The conduct of CEC and two ECs came under the scanner, and fingers were raised at the independence of the Election Commission from the executive. Five former CECs described the letter of the Law ministry to the Election Commission as unacceptable and saw it as an attack on the independence of the Commission. At a time when India has been downgraded as a “partly free country” and described as an ‘elected autocracy’, the conduct of the CEC and ECs, attending a meeting under the chairmanship of PM’s principal secretary, does not augur well for conducting free and fair elections, considered to be part of the basic structure of the Constitution. With elections scheduled to be held in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Himachal Pradesh in the early part of 2022, the attendance of the CEC and ECs at the meeting convened by the Prime Minister’s Office is being rightfully seen with apprehension. It certainly sends a wrong message concerning the independence of the Election Commission from the executive.

The attendance of CEC and two ECs in the PMO meeting raises questions on not only the independence of the Commission but also its integrity. The robust stand of the Constituent Assembly was to have an Election Commission completely independent of the government of the day. The attendance of the CEC and ECs in the meeting called by PMO has to be examined given this intent of the Assembly. The independent functioning of the CEC on a sustained basis and the conduct of CECs and ECs to uphold the Constitution since the commencement of the Election Commission earned it worldwide acclaim as a major pillar of our democracy. Hence, even the present CEC and ECs must be guided by the intent of the Constituent Assembly, and steadfastly adhere to the letter and spirit of Article 324 of the Constitution to protect the Election Commission from the interference of the government.