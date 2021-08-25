Dwindling fate of young minds!

Coronavirus has not only affected us physically but is also posing a serious threat in the lives of our young. We have been talking about a lost generation for quite some time now. And despite concerted efforts of international institutions like OECD and UNICEF who have categorically asked governments across the globe to open the educational institutions as soon as possible, the same is way behind from becoming normal again. In India, the first attempt to reopen the institutes proved to be futile as the surging second wave called for shutdowns again. A parliamentary panel in India also gave its reports and recommendation on August 6 last in this regard. But it seems that a bigger problem lies in the country as the Modi government still seems to be in a slumber whenever the education scenario comes up for discussion. It seems that the government wants to keep itself clear from taking decisions that revolve around the children. It is understandable, given the fact that health cannot be downplayed even when education is at stake. Though the decisions are being taken to open educational institutions, yet the majority of the recommendations are ignored, and given India’s large and diverse demography added with remote locations of institutions make it impossible for the government to go for an all-out plan of action to restart the education system.

Many observers are of the opinion that school education was already deteriorating in the country when Covid-19 struck. Dropouts had increased at the secondary level which was 17 percent for boys and 15.1 percent for girls. If one concentrates primarily on the causes for the same, they would find that deteriorating economic conditions of the households in the country multiplied by lack of quality education is the prime reason behind the dropout rates going higher in recent years. After the country was put under lockdown on March 24, 2020, the scenario further deteriorated as some 24 crore children missed their schools and the mid-day meals, resulting in further loss of learning and loss of health. Though many institutes started off with online classes in place of regular and physical classes to compensate for the losses. But this proved more of a curse than a boon as a majority of students do have access to either internet or devices required to attend such classes. Though the Indian government patted itself for the move and even claimed that 85% of students are benefitting from the online classes, the truth remains that over 60% of India’s rural areas still lack stable internet connectivity or stable electricity for that matter. This particular false claim of the government has also been exposed by the Parliamentary panel report. The report states that there exists a great digital divide between the haves and have nots when it comes to digital education.

The report further revealed that almost 70 percent of children had no access to online education. The remaining 30 percent who managed access, had to also deal with the poor quality of education. This ultimately resulted in the report concluding that online education is not real education. For instance, a government sample survey showed that, in respect to Kendriya Vidyalayas, only 5 and 0.5 percent of students used television and radio for online education. Almost a year and a half have passed since the closure of schools resulted in confusion among 2.4 crore children and their parents. And all this is the story of only those students who are accounted for, over 10 crore children in primary schools of the country do not even make it to this list. Covid-19 has indeed changed the world as we knew it. The pandemic has changed the emphasis of the world towards digitalization and automation, both being a prospective future solution for such virus-induced situations. But can we do away with education, the basic foundation of life? It’s time every country introspects and finds a way forward that works with children and their education as a priority or what will the future be worth?