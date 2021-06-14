Dynastic politics in India

India and dynastic politics are an age-old combination that seems to be impossible to break. History stands testimony to how dynastic politics has been ruling the roost in the country. India has always believed that the son shall assume the father’s or mother’s position one day. Almost everywhere in the country, it’s the same story. Many such examples can be drawn from almost every party with the most talked about family being the Gandhi family leading the Indian National Congress for decades now. Many leaders get lost in the oblivion owing to favouritism and dynastic arrangements in Indian politics. The Gandhis, Yadavs, Reddys, Banerjees and even Gogois in Assam, it is literally everywhere. We in Assam have seen how the entry of Gaurav Gogoi created a rift between the then chief minister Tarun Gogoi and Himanta Biswa Sarma. Though here Sarma went to join BJP and finally became the chief minister himself, it is not the same story elsewhere. Many have voiced out against dynastic politics and demanded to put an end on the same and value merit as well as services. However, politics and dynasties in India seem to be inseparable.

In West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee seems to have also given in to the pressure of her dynasty. The appointment of her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, as Trinamool Congress’s all-India general secretary, is quite indicative of this fact. Abhishek, a Member of Parliament and CM’s nephew has been the de facto number two in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for quite some years now. Right since independence, India has seen ritualistic dynastic politics where the bloodline determines one’s political stature. This trend might have been started by the Congress, but today even the regional parties are not too far behind. In the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, MK Stalin succeeded M Karunanidhi.

In a democracy everyone must have equal opportunity to grow and lead. But in Indian democracy, merit rarely finds the light of the day. We have seen how a few influential families have been ruling the roost in the country from North to South and East to West. No matter how big or how reputed a political party is, a dynastic agenda manages to find a way to creep in. Mamata might have herself witnessed a good deal of dynastic politics herself while being a constituent of the UPA in the past but she too chose a family member at the end of the day. No matter how much the country tries, dynastic politics will remain in India till the ideology of – a farmer’s child shall become a farmer while bureaucrat’s son shall become a bureaucrat, goes out of our minds. It’s time we introspect and seek the flaw in our basic understanding of things. Prioritising performance and skill is the need of the hour as India looks beyond Narendra Modi for its future leader. Alas, it is not the time yet, and perhaps we are stuck with dynastic politics for longer than we think?