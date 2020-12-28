Economy caught in a ‘cereal trap’

The Indian intelligentsia has an incredible propensity to swallow the self-serving arguments of metropolitan capitalism that are typically supposed to constitute ‘economic wisdom’; and nowhere is this more evident than in the case of India’s food economy. There are a plethora of centre-page articles in newspapers these days suggesting that Indian kisans should move away from producing food grains towards other crops, which is actually a demand that metropolitan countries have been making for quite some time. Sometimes the argument is that the kisans of Punjab and Haryana are caught in a “cereal trap” where they keep producing cereals which are not very profitable for them and of which the country now has a surplus, because they are lured by the provision of a Minimum Support Price that reduces their risk. Sometimes the argument is put differently, the Punjab and Haryana kisans have to move away from MSP-supported activities to other more lucrative ones, for which Modi, perhaps precipitately, is providing a way through his three agriculture bills.

There is no gainsaying that there are massive food grain stocks with the Food Corporation of India at present and that this has become a regular feature of the Indian economy of late. But to conclude from this that India grows more than enough food grains for its requirements is the height of folly. A country which is ranked around 100th among the 111 or so hunger afflicted countries for which a world hunger index is prepared, cannot be said to be self-sufficient in food grains if it has surplus stocks. The solution to the stock build-up, therefore, is to put purchasing power in the hands of the people through transfers and through an enlargement in the scope of MGNREGS. Ironically, doing so would not cost the government anything. As the FCI is part of the government itself, this means that what the right hand of the government would have borrowed from banks (for transfers), the left hand of the government would be paying back (through the FCI); there would be no net increase in the indebtedness of the government as a whole. But because the FCI, though government-owned, is off-budget (it was not till the early seventies), there would be an increase in the fiscal deficit in the budget, which however is utterly inconsequential.

Anyone who cries over the peasants’ meagre income but is unwilling to advocate the use of fiscal means for rectifying it, is being utterly dishonest, merely shedding crocodile tears for the peasants while actually carrying forward, unwittingly perhaps, an imperialist agenda. And all this is quite apart from the fact that what appears at first sight as the easy way to raise peasants’ income, through a shift towards more lucrative cash crops can make them pauperized when the prices of these crops crash in the world market, as they veritably would since they are subject to wide fluctuations. The peasants gathered on the Delhi border understand all these issues much more clearly than either Modi or the intelligentsia advocating a shift away from food grains. Ironically it is the latter who are suggesting that peasants are ignoramuses!