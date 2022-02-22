Effects of internet suspension

Modi government resorted to large scale shutdown of internet connection to quell protests by people against its policies adopted between 2019 and 2021 is now well known, but what is little known is that the internet suspension was effected for 14,280 hours during this period which cost India about USD 4.7 billion, apart from human rights violations that the orders constituted due to which people suffered the invaluable loss. The frequent internet suspension has led to India even being referred to as the ‘shutdown capital’ of the world. Only Myanmar and Nigeria did more economic damage with self-inflicted wounds which were to the tune of USD 2.8 billion and USD 1.5 billion respectively in 2021 while India lost USD 582.8 million. Moreover, the government of India does not even maintain a database of instances of internet shutdowns, the “Input for OHCHR report on internet shutdowns and human rights” recently submitted by the Internet Freedom Foundation of India to the United Nations office of the High Commissioner for human rights has mentioned. While mentioning this fact that the report pointed out the internet shutdowns were used by the government of India to prevent individuals from collectivising against decisions of the government as was evident when the internet was disrupted during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act or those against farm laws.

The Modi government imposed more costly internet outages than almost any other nation, according to the Top VPN report. Some of the outages constituted election interference, while others violated people’s right to peaceful assembly and freedom of the press. The biggest economic setback was experienced from throttling internet speed in Kashmir, which was restored after 18 months, during which education and business greatly suffered apart from the disruption due to the Covid-19 crisis. Delhi suffered a localised internet blackout in late January 2021 in response to the farmers’ protest against Modi’s three controversial farm laws. It may also surprise one that Rajasthan’s internet was shut down in September 2021 to prevent cheating in examinations. The foundation has said in its report that access to the internet must be seen as a right rather than a service, especially in a developing country like India, with a digital population of 560 million, and where a 10 percent increase in internet connectivity can result in a 3.3 percent increase in per capita GDP. Despite this, internet connectivity is limited and internet shutdowns are common in India, and legal remedies often prove inadequate.

In 2020, the internet was suspended for 8,927 hours, more than anywhere else in the world, costing the Indian economy USD 2.8 billion. In 2019, the internet was suspended in India for 4,196 hours, costing the Indian economy USD 1.3 billion. This amounts to 14,280 hours of internet suspensions over three years and represents a loss of nearly USD 4.7 billion. In the context of the year-long communication shutdown in Jammu & Kashmir during 2020-21, the Supreme Court of India had held that internet shutdowns are a ‘drastic measure’ which may be imposed only if it is lawful, necessary, and proportionate, and only after publishing internet suspension orders. Moreover, the SC has ruled that those aggrieved by such shutdowns may seek remedies under the laws. However, in practice, getting a remedy is too difficult for citizens. IFF filed RTIs with 24 states and 8 Union Territories but did not even able to get copies of the internet shutdown orders.