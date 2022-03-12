Equity Market: Future Perfect

India has always been one of the growing giants of Asia, though a bit limping after the pandemic and economic slowdown. Having said this, India has once again collected itself and its economy seems to be back on track. So much so, that she looks like the next China in terms of growth, infrastructure investments, market reforms, technology IPOs and subsequent returns for shareholders, and urbanization. Indian equities have been one of the best equity markets over the past 20 years growing earnings 10 percent annualized and we believe this trend will continue over the next 10 years with extraordinary returns for investors. The difference with India is that its huge growth and urbanization will happen simultaneously with the green transformation and also add to global inflation through commodity inflation. China, on the other hand, was on the defensive this year being oddly out of sync with the rest of the world. The housing crisis is harming the economy, credit markets, and consumer confidence. We do not have a firm view on where Chinese equities go next, except for our bullish view on consumer goods businesses as they are not intrinsically data-driven.

Meanwhile, global equities have had a fantastic year delivering a 21 percent return following already extraordinary gains in 2020. It seems almost impossible given the galloping inflation not seen since the early 1980s, but low nominal yields have created an environment of equities being the only game in town. The gains in equities have completely been due to technicalities such as low nominal yields, but have also been driven by a bonanza in earnings with earnings up 28 percent compared to 2019 showing the massive impact from public stimulus into the private sector. While looking back we are also looking ahead at what to expect in 2022 and how investors should tilt their equity portfolios towards themes that can thrive during inflation. The bond market sided with the Fed perceiving inflation to be transitory, but even as the Fed has terminated this language and said inflation is deep-rooted and persistent than initially thought, the bond market kept predicting inflation to remain low.

The irony of high profits and stellar equity returns in 2021 is that 2022 might go “wrong” for equities due to inflation outlook as a reaction in the bond market of 100 basis points in the long end of the US yield curve (10-year treasuries) could push down equities regardless of earnings growth. We have recently estimated growth stocks such as Pinterest and Adobe to have interest rate sensitivity of 18 percent and 26 percent which means that is a negative impact on their equity valuation from a 100-basis point move in the US 10-year yield holding all other things constant. The overall US equity market probably has an equity duration of around 15-18 percent which means that simply higher nominal yields could offset earnings growth next year. The charts show how NASDAQ 100 and STOXX 600 are moving in opposite directions to large changes in the US 10-year yield. US technology stocks have a negative excess return compared to global equities on days when long-term yields are increasing while European equities exhibit positive excess returns as they have a larger weight on financials, energy, and mining.