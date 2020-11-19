Fight against Covid: Still a long way from winning

As coronavirus cases surge around the world, hospitals are getting overstretched and economies, gasping. Within a week, there was good news from two US-based companies and both were to do with the much-awaited vaccine that spells hope in these dire times. The first was Pfizer (and its partner German company BioNTech), which announced on November 9 last that their mRNA-based vaccine against Covid-19 had more than 90% effectiveness and the second was on November 16 when Moderna claiming that its mRNA-based vaccine appeared to be 94.5% effective. The US-based Food and Drug Administration had set a bar of 50% efficacy for a vaccine, it’s far more protective than that with a claim of more than 90% effectiveness. Currently, more than 150 coronavirus vaccines are in development across the globe, out of which 11 have reached Phase III trials. However, the promising ones are from Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, India’s Bharat Biotech and ICMR, UK’s Novavax, AstraZeneca-Oxford and China’s Sinopharm and CanSino.

Meanwhile, to date, just two coronavirus vaccines have been approved, both by Russia. These are Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, but experts have raised considerable concern about their safety and efficacy. However, the fact that Pfizer and Moderna have got encouraging results is making experts optimistic about them. Both Moderna’s and the Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccines are mRNA vaccines, a new technology where the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognise the spiked protein on the surface of the virus. Although both companies announced that no serious safety concerns were observed in any of the participants during Phase III trials, barring minor side-effects such as fatigue, muscle aches and pain at the injection site, clinical trial/safety and additional efficacy data continue to be collected.

Recently, China’s Sinovac had to stop its trial as one participant died. The data is still preliminary and taken only after seven days of the second dose. Both require people to get two shots, 3-4 weeks apart. It could be years before it is known how long a coronavirus vaccine remains effective. This means that annual boosters could be a feature of future life, like the flu vaccine. But the million-dollar question is the fact that will it work on children? Experts have opined that it will not work on children as both trials have been done only on adults. As far as its effectiveness in easing the world pressure due to social distancing and lockdowns it can be said that the vaccines will act as an add on to these measures. As WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reportedly said, “A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them.” Development of new technologies, even during a global crisis, does not automatically mean access; developing countries like India may have to wait a little longer. Supplies of the vaccine would initially be prioritised with health workers, older people and other at-risk populations getting them first. It could take several years to reach the last person. Contact tracing, testing more and more people, isolation and quarantine will need to continue. This, along with social distancing norms, mask wearing and hand hygiene practices could stem the deadly march of this virus somewhat.