From India to Bharatvarsh: Seeking cultural identity or glorification?

India, off-late is bent on turning into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’- courtesy the saffron brigade of BJP and RSS. Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief’s Dussehra speech reflected the process that was initiated by the Sangh way back in 1925. Bhagwat, in his speech, also said that the organisation was not power centric. However, the fact remains that BJP is closely linked with the RSS or it has the country’s governance indirectly, in its hands since 2014. The ruling BJP has traversed a long way which is evident in Bhagwat’s speech where he openly declared India as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and ‘Hindutva’ as its essence. He added, “To us, it is a word expressing our identity along with the continuity of its spiritual traditions and its entire wealth of value system in the land of Bharat.” Bhagwat was not ambivalent as he said that the word Hindu Rashtra was applicable to the entire population of ‘Bharatvarsh’. There is every possibility that the Dussehra speech by Bhagwat was a curtain raiser for the coming days, as India becomes Bharatvarsh.

Having said this, Bharatvarsh, where the entire population is supposed to identify with it, loses the heritage of composite culture. The variations here are smoothened up with the minorities left to face the ordeal. Making the intentions of the RSS clear, Bhagwat said there were sections that were keen to distort the true meaning of this term and added, “It is for this reason that this term is the first target of castigation by those who instigate inter-group conflicts, who are bent on splitting our country and society.” Bhagwat was very clear when he said that being part of Hindu Rashtra inevitably meant one was Hindu, but it did not require giving up one’s faith, language, land or any other identity marker. It only made it imperative that there should be absolutely no quest for supremacy. So, it would be fair to say that he meant Hindu Rashtra has only one supreme force ruling the country, and challenges to it would not be tolerated.

The idea that the Hindus must have the exclusive right to define the national identity of Bharatvarsh was in the nebulous form when Savarkar propounded it. But Golwalkar, in his book, ‘We or Our Nationhood Defined’, first published in March 1939, eight months before he became the RSS chief, compared the project of promoting a Hindu Rashtra with German anti-semitism. In his book, he gleefully presented Hitler’s treatment of Jews as a model to be applied on Indian Muslims and Christians. “To keep up the purity of the Race and its culture, Germany shocked the world by her purging the country of the semitic races including the Jews,” Golwalkar wrote. He added further, “From this standpoint, non-Hindu people in Hindustan must either adopt the Hindu culture and language, must learn to respect and hold in reverence Hindu religion, or may stay in the country, wholly subordinated to the Hindu nation, claiming nothing, deserving no privileges, far less any preferential treatment not even citizen’s rights.” Yet, India is a standing testimony of unity in diversity. Yes, there may be differences among the communities, of which many people try to take advantage as well, but nevertheless India has only emerged stronger. And again, we are sure that any attempt to adulterate the secular structure of India shall not last the testing tide of time.