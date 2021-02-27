Gatekeeper of digital content

With announcement of the new rules, the Narendra Modi government has effectively placed itself as gatekeeper and supreme arbitrator of digital content. Even the conscience and ethics of an individual, group, or society will have to conform to the new government mechanism which will give direction to the digital media outlets as to what content is fit to appear in the digital platforms, and what they will require to remove under the direction of the government within a given timeframe. Not only that, the new rules would decide what is ‘fit to think’ on a given issue, otherwise it may attract ‘banning orders’ from the government in the name of “the sovereignty and integrity of India” and can be perceived as threatening the national security, or even seditious ‘effecting disaffection’ for the government. It’s an alarming situation that the Modi government could not overcome its unreasonable and extreme desire to control the content in media outlets. Psychologically speaking, such a situation comes in the life of a person when one starts taking offence at even any hint against one’s desires, even when they are unreasonable and hurting others. The government’s desire to regulate media content is an open secret because it wants to prevent all the ‘embarrassing truth’ from appearing in the media.

The purpose of the new rules and guidelines are officially called a ‘soft touch progressive institutional mechanism with level-playing field.’ It has featured a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal framework for new sites and OTT platforms. Ironically, the Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, claimed that the rules would empower users of social media, which in reality it empowers the government and its officials with even unbridled power. It is for the first time, the government of India has come with draconian provisions to regulate digital news organizations, social media platforms and OTT streaming services like Netflix, Youtube, etc. Before going to the details about the other provisions of the rules and guidelines one must take note of the contents that the Modi government, officials, influential politicians, and other big people have been trying all along to get removed from digital platforms. Let us take examples first from Google. The search engine has been increasingly receiving content removal requests from June 30, 2016. Google received 243 requests for removal that rose to its highest 1284 on December 31, 2018. Removal requests stood at 890 on June 30, 2020. The total items requested to be removed as on June 30, 2019 were 4395; on December 31, 2019 was 7029; and on June 30, 2020, was 5359.

The other digital media platforms like twitter, facebook, etc have also been facing such pressures for removal of contents that actually exposes the wrongdoings of the powerful and the influential but is not against the national interest. It is where the danger lies in implementing the new rules and guidelines. The rules direct the contents to be classified into five categories and seek to make the platform accountable for ‘misuse and abuse’, and appoint executives to “coordinate with law enforcement” agencies. It is just an effort to policing the ‘digital platforms’ which may ultimately affect not only the ‘right to present the truth’ but also ‘right to think independently of the line of the ruling establishment’. All efforts of the people to curb the ‘misuse and abuse’ of power through the media would be stifled and the views of the ruling establishment will dominate.