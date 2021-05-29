Global tax rate dilemma

The Biden administration quickly announced another infrastructure package of USD 2.3 trillion after the USD 1.9 trillion Covid-relief packages. The difference between the two being that the Covid-relief package is to be spent within months while the infrastructure will be spent over an eight-year period. The US has added massive stimulus for the economy with these announcements, especially since the infrastructure package is proposed to be substantially financed through an increase in corporate tax rates.

Notably, his predecessor Donald Trump had reduced corporate tax rates from 35 to 21 percent. The new President wants to raise it to 28 percent over a period of time. The US cannot simply raise its corporate income tax rates in isolation because this will in turn give rise to the relocation of activity to other countries. Therefore, it cannot raise its own corporate income tax rate without persuading other countries to do likewise. US treasury secretary Janet Yellen had earlier suggested a global minimum corporate tax rate of 21 percent. She is of the opinion that the countries are racing to the bottom with regard to the corporate income tax rate for quite some decades now.

Interestingly, the average worldwide statutory corporate income tax rate was 40 percent in 1980 which fell to 24 percent in 2020. Because the share of corporate tax revenue in total tax revenue is higher for the low and middle-income countries compared to the high-income countries, the loss as a percentage of GDP is higher in the former. Owing to this, third world countries have increased indirect taxes and cut their expenditures on education, healthcare and welfare programmes for the poor.

Even the World Bank and IMF have been bent on lowering corporate income tax rates. They have even advised third-world countries to reduce rates as a means of attracting larger investments. Having said this, only the amount of post-tax profits of the companies will rise if the corporate tax rate is reduced. It will have no effect on the expected growth of home demand, which means that its reduction would simply put more money into company pockets.

On the other hand, even the expected growth in world demand would not be affected by the reduction in corporate tax rates. Janet Yellen’s proposal which puts an end to the free-fall in corporate income tax rates should have been accepted by India. But strangely enough, the Union government has remained remarkably discreet about endorsing it. This might be attributed to the fact that the Modi government is not interested in taking up any socio-democratic agenda. Because of the opposition by many countries including India, the US seems to be perhaps toning down its demand. Only time will tell what would be the final outcome? Despite having gone through backlashes and failing policies in the recent past, the Modi government does not seem to be in the mood for change. As a nation, it has been seeing a dip in the economy since even before the Covid pandemic hit the world. It would be interesting to see if the Biden administration would be keen to talk to India over the matter to bring about a consensus globally